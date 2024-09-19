All Sooners

OU Basketball: Oklahoma Announces Non-Conference Slate

The Sooners have an appealing schedule outside of league play this season, including a home clash with Georgia Tech and contests away from Norman against Oklahoma State and Michigan.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Oklahoma dropped its non-conference basketball schedule on Thursday, and the Sooners have an appealing slate before jumping into Southeastern Conference play.

OU will play eight non-conference home games, including a game against Georgia Tech in the SEC-ACC Challenge on Dec. 3. 

Porter Moser’s Sooners also rekindle Bedlam on Dec. 14 in Oklahoma City, have a showdown with Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, NC, on Dec. 18, and will play three games in The Bahamas in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

OU’s home schedule opens on Nov. 4 against Lindenwood. The Sooners then play Nov. 11 against Northwestern State (LA) before hosting Stetson on Nov. 16 and Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 21.

After the Battle 4 Atlantis (OU opens with Providence on Nov. 27, plays Davidson or Arizona on Nov. 28, and will see Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville or West Virginia on Nov. 29), the Sooners will welcome the Yellow Jackets to Lloyd Noble Center on Dec. 3.

Alcorn State comes to Norman on Dec. 7 for the students-only game in McCasland Field House, and a week later, OU meets Oklahoma State at Paycom Center in OKC.

Following the clash with Michigan at the Jumpman, OU returns home for two games against Central Arkansas and Prairie View A&M on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.

The Sooners open SEC play on Jan. 4 at Alabama.

