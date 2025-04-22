OU Basketball: Oklahoma Lands Highly-Coveted Transfer Point Guard
As Jeremiah Fears departs from Oklahoma’s basketball program, the Sooners will soon have another strong guard running the point.
St. Joseph’s transfer Xzayvier Brown committed to OU on Monday. Brown will likely fill in the Sooners’ vacancy as their starting point guard, replacing Fears, who declared for the NBA Draft in March.
Brown was a standout for the Hawks in 2024-25, his sophomore year. The guard led St. Joe’s with 17.6 points per game and also notched 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.
Brown is also a star shooter. He posted 42% from the floor, 35% from the 3-point line and a program-record 89.7% from the free-throw line.
The 6-foot-2 Brown was a first-team All-Atlantic 10 Conference player and helped the Hawks finish the season 22-13. St. Joseph’s reached the National Invitational Tournament, falling to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the first round.
In 2023-24, Brown averaged 14.9 points per game during conference play, winning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week three times. He finished as the conference’s Rookie of the Year as well as the Big 5 Rookie of the Year for Philadelphia college basketball programs.
Brown is the stepson of former St. Joseph’s assistant coach Justin Scott, who reportedly will join Porter Moser’s staff at Oklahoma. Scott served six years on the Hawks’ staff and was promoted to associate head coach in 2023.
Brown is one of two transfer point guards to join the Sooners in the 2025 offseason. Oklahoma also landed a commitment from Miami transfer Nijel Pack, who averaged 13.9 points and 4 assists in 2024-25 for the struggling Hurricanes.
With those two, the Sooners will be better able to solidify the position held primarily by Fears in 2024-25. An 18-year-old freshman, Fears averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his lone season in Norman.
In addition to Brown and Pack, the Sooners made a splash by landing Notre Dame point guard Tae Davis on April 7. Davis was second on the Fighting Irish in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.1 and 5.3 per game, respectively.
Four Sooners — Duke Miles, Luke Northweather, Yaya Keita and Jacolb Fredson-Cole — have announced their intentions to transfer from the program thus far. The NCAA’s spring transfer portal window for men’s college basketball closes on Tuesday.