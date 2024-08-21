OU Basketball: Oklahoma's Path at the Battle 4 Atlantis Set
Oklahoma’s itinerary in the Bahamas is now clear.
Porter Moser’s team will compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis from Nov. 27-29 this fall, and the Sooners will have some familiar foes on the schedule.
OU will open the event against Providence on Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s regular season contest.
The Sooners downed the Friars 72-51 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman to move to 8-0 on the year, though things fell apart once again for Moser in Big 12 play.
Oklahoma and Providence are paired up with Davidson and Arizona in the bottom half of the Battle 4 Atlantis draw.
The winners of those first two games will square off at 4 p.m. on Nov. 28, and the losers of the opening round contest will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.
The top half of the Battle 4 Atlantis field is comprised of Louisville, Indiana, Gonzaga and former Big 12 foe West Virginia.
Moser’s maiden voyage through the Southeastern Conference will get underway on Jan. 4 when OU hits the road to take on Alabama, who advanced to last year’s Final Four before falling to eventual champions, UConn.
Oklahoma is also slated to take on Georgia Tech on Dec. 3 in the SEC/ACC Challenge where the Sooners will be reunited with former guard Javian McCollum, who entered the transfer portal at the end of last year.