OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs 'Efficient Scorer, Proven Winner' in Duke Miles
By OU Media Relations
Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced the addition of High Point transfer Duke Miles to the 2024-25 roster on Tuesday.
Miles spent one season at High Point (2023-24) and three seasons at Troy (2020-23).
"Duke is a highly effective and efficient scorer," said Moser. "He can score at all three levels and makes everyone around him better. Duke is a proven winner and helped High Point win 27 games last season."
The Montgomery, AL, product was tabbed the 2023-24 Big South Newcomer of the Year and named to the NABC All-District First Team. He earned Big South First Team All-Conference honors and was a two-time conference player of the week. In the conference tournament, Miles averaged 17.5 points on 51.8 percent (14-27) shooting from the floor, earning Big South All-Tournament Team accolades.
With the Panthers in 2023-24, he appeared in 33 games and made 27 starts, averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing. Miles led High Point in assists and points per game, ranking second in points per contest in the Big South. He shot 52.8 percent (210-398) from the field, 36.1 percent (44-122) from deep and 80.1 percent (113-141) from the line.
He scored 15-plus points on 23 occasions, including a career-high 32 points against Hofstra in the Gulf Coast Showcase championship contest.
Before he joined High Point, Miles spent three seasons at Troy, appearing in 49 games and making 25 starts. As a freshman, he appeared in 26 games and made 20 starts, averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest.
Miles made 17 appearances as a sophomore and contributed 8.4 points, 2.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.9 rebounds per game. In six games as a junior, he recorded 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per outing.
Over three seasons at Troy, Miles shot 44.5 percent (149-335) from the field and 73.5 percent (122-166) from the line.
He prepped at Robert E. Lee High School, leading the Generals to a 112-17 mark throughout his four years with the program. Miles starred on the 2019-20 team, guiding the Generals to a 33-1 record and the Alabama Class 7A championship. As a senior, he was named to the Alabama 7A first team and was a 2020 Alabama Class 7A Player of the Year finalist, averaging 17.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 steals during the 2019-20 season. Miles was a two-time all-metro and all-state selection. He represented Alabama in the 2020 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.