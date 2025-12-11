Two Oklahoma Players Make Freshman All-SEC Team, But One Big One Does Not

Oklahoma landed two deserving players on the All-SEC Freshman Team on Thursday. But one major first-year contributor for the Sooners was omitted from the list.

Running back Tory Blaylock and cornerback Courtland Guillory were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, the conference office announced. Players were chosen by the league’s head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.

Left tackle Michael Fasusi, the Sooners’ only consensus 5-star recruit in the 2025 class, played in 10 games, started nine and was consistently one of the team’s best blockers, but was not voted to the All-Freshman squad.

Going into next week's College Football Playoff showdown between No. 8-ranked OU (10-2, 6-2 SEC) and No. 9 Alabama (10-3, 7-1 SEC) in Norman (7 p.m. on ABC and ESPN), Blaylock has started five of the 12 games he's playedf and leads the team in rushing with 444 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries. He has also made eight receptions for 41 yards. The true freshman from Humble, TX, has surpassed the 100-yard mark twice on the road this season, with 100 yards and two touchdowns at Temple and 101 yards and a TD at South Carolina.

Against Temple, Blaylock became the first OU freshman running back (true or redshirt) to register a 100-yard rushing effort in at least one of his first three games since current running backs coach DeMarco Murray did it in 2007. In his OU debut, Blaylock rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Illinois State, then later added 78 yards against Kent State.

Guillory, also true freshman from Houston, has been a steady presence at cornerback for the Sooners. He has played in all 12 games with 10 starts, and has been active all season: 39 tackles (1.0 for loss), six pass breakups (second on the team) and one quarterback hurry. Guillory logged at least four tackles in each of the last five games (six total), all against SEC competition.

In the season opener against Illinois State, Guillory became only the second OU true freshman to start at cornerback in a season opener (the other was P.J. Mbanasor in 2015). He had one tackle and a pass defensed in the opener, then had three tackles and a QB hurry against Michigan a week later. He added six tackles (0.5 for loss) and a season-high three passes defensed against Ole Miss, then recorded a season-high seven tackles and broke up a pass in the win at Tennessee.

Fasusi played 600 snaps in the regular season this year and posted a Pro Football Focus overall offensive grade of 67.0. His pass blocking grade was low at 57.6, but his grade as a run blocker was stellar at 72.6.

On 343 pass sets, Fasusi allowed just 10 pressures this season: one sack, two hits and seven total hurries, per PFF, an efficiency rating of 94.9. As a run blocker, he posted a winning grade all nine games, and was over 60 in six of them.

Over Fasusi, SEC coaches picked Tennessee right tackle David Sanders, Alabama right tackle Michael Carroll, Arkansas right guard Kobe Branham and Georgia right guard Dontrell Glover.

Pro Football Focus

Fasusi played more snaps than all but one (Branhan played 733), had a lower overall offensive grade than all but one (Branham also posted a 67.0), had by far the lowest pass blocking grade (57.6) but also allowed just the third-lowest percentage of pressures on the quarterback (0.29), and had by far the highest run-blocking grade (72.6).

What may have held Fasusi back the most was his penalties. He led the Sooners this season with eight penalties against, which was more than the other four combined.

OU Media Relations contributed to this report.