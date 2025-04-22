OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs Transfer Forward Tae Davis
By OU Media Relations
Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced Tuesday the signing of highly regarded transfers Tae Davis from Notre Dame, Nijel Pack from Miami (Fla.) and Xzayvier Brown from Saint Joseph's.
Davis is a 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward who played the last two seasons with the Fighting Irish and his freshman year at Seton Hall.
Pack, a 6-foot, 185-pound guard, spent his first two seasons at Kansas State and the last three with the Hurricanes. The 6-2, 175-pound Brown played both of his seasons at Saint Joseph's.
Davis and Pack hail from Indianapolis and have one season of eligibility remaining. Brown is from Philadelphia and has two years of eligibility left.
"Tae, Nijel and Xzayvier are three of the premier players in this portal cycle and we're absolutely thrilled they chose to join the OU family," said Moser, who directed the Sooners to 20 wins and the NCAA Tournament this past season. "They have combined for 291 games played and 230 starts against high-level competition, so they are battle-tested and will be great leaders from the moment they step foot on campus. They are cerebral, coachable players who bring definite scoring punch with over 3,500 career points among them. We can't wait for them to get here and start working with our returning players and fellow newcomers."
More on Forward Tae Davis
Davis has started 66 of his 97 career games, including 64 of 65 over his two years at Notre Dame. He started all 33 games for the Irish this past season, ranking second on the squad in scoring (15.1 ppg) and rebounding (5.3 rpg), while contributing 1.8 assists in 30.8 minutes per outing. He shot 47.6 percent from the field to rank sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 72.4 percent from the free throw line, and knocked down 30.2 percent of his 3-point attempts (36.0 percent over the final 13 games).
Davis scored in double figures in 27 of 33 contests in 2024-25 (including in 14 straight games) and logged eight performances of 20-plus points. That included a career-high 27 points against Buffalo (made 12 of 13 free throw attempts) and at Georgia Tech (was 9 for 10 at the line). He also scored 26 points against Boston College and 22 against national runner-up Houston, and registered a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Dartmouth.
As a sophomore, Davis started 31 of his 32 games and averaged 9.2 points (ranked third on team) and 5.1 rebounds (ranked second) in 26.0 minutes per contest. He shot a team-high 48.4 percent from the field and 72.3 percent from the free throw line (81 for 112). He scored in double figures in each of the last seven games, averaging 13.3 points (on 52.5 percent shooting) and 5.1 boards during the stretch.
At Seton Hall as a freshman, Davis played in 32 of 33 games and averaged 2.8 points and 2.8 boards in 13.4 minutes per contest.