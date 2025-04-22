OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs Guard Xzayvier Brown
Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced Tuesday the signing of highly regarded transfers Xzayvier Brown from Saint Joseph's, Tae Davis from Notre Dame and Nijel Pack from Miami-FL.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Brown played both of his seasons at Saint Joseph's.
Davis is a 6-9, 215-pound forward who played the last two seasons with the Fighting Irish and his freshman year at Seton Hall. Pack, a 6-0, 185-pound guard, spent his first two seasons at Kansas State and the last three with the Hurricanes.
Davis and Pack hail from Indianapolis and have one season of eligibility remaining. Brown is from Philadelphia and has two years of eligibility left.
"Tae, Nijel and Xzayvier are three of the premier players in this portal cycle and we're absolutely thrilled they chose to join the OU family," said Moser, who directed the Sooners to 20 wins and the NCAA Tournament this past season. "They have combined for 291 games played and 230 starts against high-level competition, so they are battle-tested and will be great leaders from the moment they step foot on campus. They are cerebral, coachable players who bring definite scoring punch with over 3,500 career points among them. We can't wait for them to get here and start working with our returning players and fellow newcomers."
More on Guard Xzayvier Brown
Brown comes to Norman after earning first-team All-Atlantic 10 and second-team NABC Mid-Atlantic District honors as a sophomore this past season when he ranked fourth in the conference with his 17.6 points per game. He scored in double figures in all 32 of his contests (30 starts) to lead the Atlantic 10, and turned in 14 games of at least 20 points, including a season-high 27-point outing at Fordham. Brown also averaged 5.2 rebounds (ranked second on team) and team highs of 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals. His 13 assists against Villanova were the most by an A-10 player on the season.
A member of the 2025 Atlantic 10 All-Championship Team after averaging 22.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over three games, Brown shot 42.0% from the field on the year, .350 from 3-point range (63 makes) and 89.7% from the free throw line. He ranked second in the Atlantic 10 in both free throw percentage, which set a school single-season record, and conversions (148).
He was one of just five players nationally this past season to average at least 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
As a freshman in 2023-24, Brown was named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year and Big 5 Rookie of the Year when he averaged 12.7 points (14.9 in league play), 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per outing. A starter in 13 of his 35 games, he shot 46.0% from the field, 40.4% from 3-point range (69 makes) and 79.6% from the foul line (74 makes). He logged six games of at least 20 points, including a 27-point effort against Saint Louis and a 29-point performance at Loyola Chicago in back-to-back February contests.
Brown has amassed 1,006 career points, scoring 443 as a freshman and 563 as a sophomore.
Brown helped Roman Catholic High School to a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association 6A state championship as a junior and a Philadelphia Catholic League title as a senior. He was an ESPN four-star recruit and was rated as the No. 4 player in the state as a high school senior.