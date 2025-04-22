OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs Transfer Guard Nijel Pack
By OU Media Relations
Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced Tuesday the signing of highly regarded transfers Nijel Pack from Miami, FL, Tae Davis from Notre Dame and Xzayvier Brown from Saint Joseph's.
Pack, a 6-foot, 185-pound guard, spent his first two seasons at Kansas State and the last three with the Hurricanes.
Davis is a 6-9, 215-pound forward who played the last two seasons with the Fighting Irish and his freshman year at Seton Hall. The 6-2, 175-pound Brown played both of his seasons at Saint Joseph's.
Davis and Pack hail from Indianapolis and have one season of eligibility remaining. Brown is from Philadelphia and has two years of eligibility left.
"Tae, Nijel and Xzayvier are three of the premier players in this portal cycle and we're absolutely thrilled they chose to join the OU family," said Moser, who directed the Sooners to 20 wins and the NCAA Tournament this past season. "They have combined for 291 games played and 230 starts against high-level competition, so they are battle-tested and will be great leaders from the moment they step foot on campus. They are cerebral, coachable players who bring definite scoring punch with over 3,500 career points among them. We can't wait for them to get here and start working with our returning players and fellow newcomers."
More on Guard Nijel Pack
Pack, who was a 2022 first-team All-Big 12 pick at Kansas State and the 2023 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region Most Outstanding Player when he led Miami to the Final Four, has started 121 of his 127 career games and owns a 14.3-point career scoring average. For perspective, his 1,745 points would rank ninth in Oklahoma program history.
He was limited to the first nine games this past season due to injury. In those nine contests, the first-team preseason All-ACC player averaged 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists, scoring in double figures seven times and at least 20 points on three occasions (20 vs. Oklahoma State, 21 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson and 22 vs. Arkansas). He was named ACC Player of the Week on Nov. 11 after averaging 19.0 points (on 15-for-24 shooting) and 5.5 assists while committing just one turnover over the season's first two games.
In 2023-24, Pack played and started in 25 of the Hurricanes' 32 games and averaged 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steal in 32.5 minutes per outing. He scored in double digits 18 times, including a 28-point outing against Kansas State.
His first season at Miami saw him average 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.6 minutes per contest. He shot 44.1 percent from the field, and team highs of 40.4 percent from 3-point distance (86 for 213) and 88.2 percent from the foul line. He led the Hurricanes in scoring nine times, reaching double figures in points 22 times.
In his final year at Kansas State, Pack earned first-team All-Big 12 honors from the league's coaches and media, was named Big 12 Most Improved Player and was an NABC All-District 8 First Team selection and a USBWA All-District VI pick. The two-time Big 12 Player of the Week started 28 of his 29 games and averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes per game. He paced the Wildcats in scoring, field goals (175), field goal percentage (.455), 3-pointers (95 to rank second in Big 12, 29th nationally and third in single-season program history), 3-point field goal percentage (.436; led Big 12 and ranked fifth nationally), free throw percentage (.845) and minutes. He also led the Big 12 and ranked 14th in the country with his 3.3 3-pointers per game.
Also in 2021-22 as a sophomore, Pack scored at least 20 points 10 times and at least 30 points in three games, including a career-high 35 against No. 7 Kansas when he hit 12 of 18 shots and went 8 for 12 from behind the arc. He scored 32 points vs. Iowa State and 31 against No. 10 Baylor. He scored in double figures in each of his last 22 games as a sophomore, including all 18 in Big 12 play.
In his freshman season in 2020-21, Pack started all 24 of his contests (missed five due to injury). He averaged a team-high 12.7 points per game to become just the third freshman in history to pace the Wildcats in scoring. He shot 40.5 percent from 3-point range (60 makes ranked second in school freshman history) and added 3.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Pack led K-State in scoring in 11 games and registered at least 20 points three times, including a season-high 26 against Texas A&M when he went 8 for 14 from long range to set a freshman program record for treys in a game.
Despite playing just two seasons at Kansas State, he ranked No. 10 on the school's career 3-pointers list with 155 at the time of his transfer to Miami. He set a KSU record by making at least one 3-pointer in 34 straight games, breaking the previous standard of 25 consecutive contests held by former OU assistant coach Steve Henson that stood for over 30 years. Pack connected from deep in the last five games of his freshman season and all 29 of his outings as a sophomore.
Pack attended Lawrence Central High School and was rated as the No. 84 player nationally and the No. 2 player in Indiana by ESPN. He led the Bears to a 44-7 record over his junior and senior seasons when he scored 820 of his 1,085 career points.