OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs Wingman Glenn Taylor Jr.
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball head coach Porter Moser announced the addition of transfer Glenn Taylor Jr. to the 2024-25 roster on Thursday.
Taylor Jr., a 6-foot-6 wing, joined the Sooners after one season at St. John's and two at Oregon State. He has appeared in 95 career games with 59 starts and holds career averages of 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per outing. Taylor Jr. shot 44.9 percent (229-510) from the field, 33.9 percent (59-174) from deep and 78.3 percent (206-263) from the line.
"Glenn gives us a big, athletic and experienced wing," said Moser. "He started 59 games at the high major level and is a proven scorer, averaging 11-plus points per game as a sophomore at Oregon State. Glenn is dynamic in the open court and is a veteran defender with length and physicality."
As a junior at St. John's in 2023-24, the Las Vegas product appeared in 33 games and made 21 starts. Taylor Jr. buried 44.9 percent (48-107) of his shots from the field and knocked down a career-best 42.4 percent (25-59) from 3-point range. He recorded career highs in steals (25) and blocks (seven).
While in Corvallis, Ore., Taylor Jr. appeared in 62 games and made 38 starts.
As a sophomore, he made 32 appearances and started 26 games. Taylor Jr. recorded 11.6 points on 43.1 percent (113-262) shooting and added 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He scored 10-plus points on 19 occasions, including a trio of 20-plus point outings.
He appeared in 30 contests and started 12 as a freshman, playing 22.2 minutes per outing. Taylor Jr. contributed 6.9 points on 48.2 percent (68-141) shooting from the field and 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals per contest. He was selected to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Jan. 3, 2022.
Taylor Jr. spent his senior season of high school at Arizona Compass, averaging 14.3 points per game in 2020-21. He was labeled a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 22 small forward in the nation by 247Sports.
Before his time in Arizona, Taylor Jr. spent three seasons at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, starting every game and averaging 24.2 points per outing as a junior.