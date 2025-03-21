All Sooners

PHOTO GALLERY: Oklahoma NCAA Tournament Practice

View Sooners On SI's NCAA Tournament photo gallery from Oklahoma's open practice and press conference on Thursday ahead of OU's first-round game with Connecticut.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma forwards Mo Wague and Sam Godwin
Oklahoma forwards Mo Wague and Sam Godwin / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners cheer
Oklahoma cheerleaders at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Brycen Goodine
Oklahoma guard Brycen Goodine / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Glenn Taylor
Oklahoma guard Glenn Taylor / `John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Jacolb Fredson-Cole
Oklahoma forward Jacolb Fredson-Cole / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma's Glenn Taylor, Jeremiah Fears, Duke Miles, Brycen Goodine and Mo Wague / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Kuol Atak
Oklahoma center Kuol Atak / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners generic
Oklahoma cheerleaders at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Dayton Forsythe
Oklahoma guard Dayton Forsythe / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Glenn Taylor
Oklahoma guard Glenn Taylor / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Jeremiah Fears
Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Brycen Goodine
Oklahoma guard Brycen Goodine / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Dayton Forsythe
Oklahoma guard Dayton Forsythe / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Sam Godwin
Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Reid Lovelace
Oklahoma guard Reid Lovelace / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Porter Moser
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser talks to Grant Hill / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Porter Moser
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Porter Moser Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser talks with Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and the CBS Sports crew during Thursday's shootaround at the NCAA Tournament Raleigh Regional. / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Porter Moser
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Reid Lovelace
Oklahoma guard Reid Lovelace / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Porter Moser
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Jalon Moore Jeremiah Fears
Oklahoma's Jalon Moore and Jeremiah Fears / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Jeremiah Fears
Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma Sooners Jalon Moore
Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

