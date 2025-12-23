Transfer Forward Paces Oklahoma Early as Sooners Rout Stetson 107-54

NORMAN — Oklahoma made it three in a row on Monday, as the Sooners defeated Stetson 107-54.

The Sooners raced out to a 51-30 halftime lead before earning their 53-point win. OU’s win follows its back-to-back victories against Oklahoma State and Kansas City.

Oklahoma improved to 9-3 with the win, while Stetson — which competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference — dropped to 4-9.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Transfer forward leads OU to hot start

Oklahoma forward Derrion Reid attempts a layup against Stetson. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Sooners were collectively hot to start the game, but forward Derrion Reid was particularly effective in the first half.

Reid scored 16 points by halftime on an efficient 6-of-7 clip from the field. His quick start fueled a team-wide first-half offensive effort that saw the Sooners shoot 77 percent from the field and 67 percent on 3-pointers.

Reid finished the game with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting during his 34 minutes on the court. He also logged six rebounds and two assists and went 2-of-3 on 3-pointers.

Before Monday’s game, Reid — who transferred to OU from Alabama ahead of the 2025-26 season — was averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

Dominance down low

Oklahoma forward Tae Davis attempts a layup against Stetson. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Oklahoma controlled both the glass and the paint throughout Monday’s win.

In the paint, the Sooners outscored the Hatters 54-18. Reid, Mohamed Wague and Tae Davis — OU’s most-used big men — combined for 49 points, and freshman center Kai Rogers finished the game with six.

OU also outrebounded Stetson 39-24. Wague and Reid tied for the team-lead with six rebounds each, while four other players grabbed four rebounds a piece.

The Sooners had the size advantage over the Hatters, but they still looked far more efficient than they did earlier in the season. OU notably struggled in the paint in its early-season losses to Gonzaga and Nebraska, and the Sooners lapsed in phases during their comfortable wins over Saint Francis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State.

SEC play nearing

Oklahoma’s games will soon mean more.

The Sooners will play just one more non-conference game — against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 29 — before beginning their SEC slate.

After starting non-conference play 2-2, the Sooners have performed fairly well in their games since then. Oklahoma has won seven of its last eight games, and the only loss in that stretch came in a neutral-site contest with Arizona State.

The Sooners entered Monday evening ranked No. 61 in the NET rankings, which are used heavily by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

The win over Stetson won’t do much to bolster OU’s resume, and neither will a presumable win against MVSU next week. But after that, every win and loss will loom large.

Oklahoma opens conference play at home against Ole Miss on Jan. 3.