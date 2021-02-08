Lon Kruger: Lew Hill was 'the best of all we could want in our leaders'

In a statement release by the university on Monday, Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger said former OU assistant coach Lew Hill “represented the best of all we could want in our leaders.”

Hill, 55, died in his sleep early Sunday morning, according to Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

“Our world lost a special person with the passing of Lew Hill,” Kruger said. “A terrific basketball coach and a much better husband, father and friend. Lew represented the best of all we could want in our leaders and anyone working with young people in any walk. All who knew Lew are comforted by the many wonderful and loving memories. We are heartbroken for Renee, L.J. and Ellie. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lew’s entire family.”

Hill, who has coached at UT-Rio Grande Valley the last five years and was reportedly set to step down after this season, coached with Kruger at UNLV and at Oklahoma, and was one of Kruger’s key aides during the Sooners’ 2016 run to the Final Four.

On Sunday night, an outpouring of sadness and support flowed on social media.