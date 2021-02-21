Oklahoma falls at home to Baylor

Sooners and No. 7-ranked Bears were tied at halftime, but OU played a rotation of just six players and was outscored by 11 in the second half

NORMAN — Madi Williams scorned 21 points and Gabby Gregory had 19, but it wasn’t enough as Oklahoma fell 77-66 to No. 7-ranked Baylor on Sunday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Taylor Robertson hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, and Skylar Vann went 4-for-4 from the field for nine points, but the Sooners fell to 8-10 overall and 5-8 in Big 12 Conference play.

Baylor improved to 17-2 and 12-1 as Dijonai Carrington scored 19, Moon Ursin 17 and Nalyssa Smith 16. Didi Richards added 11 as Baylor shot 57 percent from the field despite 3-of-12 perimeter shooting.

"Overall, I'm super proud of our team," said OU head coach Sherri Coale. "Baylor has a tremendous basketball team and they played to their strengths extremely well. I thought we battled and tried to make them go to Plan B and Plan C a little bit. I'm real proud of our kids."



OU trailed 30-20, but went on a 20-2 run in the second quarter to build a 40-32 lead. A 10-0 Baylor run answered and forced a 42-42 halftime tie, and the Bears outscored the Sooners 19-11 in the third quarter.

Baylor outscored OU 42-26 in the paint, 20-7 on fast-break points and 21-9 off the bench as the Sooners played a rotation of just six players.

OU plays Wednesday night at TCU.