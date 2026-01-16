New Oklahoma Tight Ends Coach Jason Witten Lands First Commit via Portal

New Oklahoma tight ends coach Jason Witten has made his first addition.

The Sooners added former Tennessee tight end Jack Van Dorselaer, per On3's Hayes Fawcett..

Van Dorselaer, a 6-foot-5, 236-pound product of Southlake, Texas, spent one year with the Volunteers and he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Tennessee tight end Jack Van Dorselaer caught his lone touchdown of the year against ETSU. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He appeared in 13 games for Tennessee, hauling in five receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown.

Van Dorselaer’s touchdown came in Tennessee’s Week 2 victory over East Tennessee State.

He signed with Tennessee rated as a 4-star tight end by 247Sports and On3 out of high school.

Van Dorselaer is the third tight end the Sooners have picked up out of the transfer portal.

Oklahoma also added former Florida tight end Hayden Hansen and former Colorado State tight end Rocky Beers.

OU general manager Jim Nagy had to overhaul the tight end room at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Jaren Kanak, who finished third on the team with 44 catches for 533 yards, departs after four years in Norman.

The Sooners also lost Kaden Helms and Carson Kent to the transfer portal, leaving Kade McIntyre, Trynae Washington, and a pair of true freshmen in Ryder Mix and Tyler Ruxer before the portal additions.

Van Dorselaer is the first tight end Oklahoma has landed since officially unveiling Witten as its new tight ends coach.

The legendary NFL tight end will enter his first season of collegiate coaching after excelling as the head coach of Liberty Christian School in Argyle, TX. Witten started with Liberty Christian following his retirement from the NFL at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Witten could be inducted into the Hall of Fame on his first ballot in the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The 2026 class will be announced on Feb. 5.

After an outstanding career at Tennessee, Witten was drafted in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Witten compiled 1,228 receptions for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns in 17 seasons. A two-time first-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler, he ranks fourth all-time in NFL receptions and 22nd in yards among all receivers (second among tight ends in both categories).