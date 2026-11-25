Oklahoma is on the move again.

Following the Sooners’ 28-7 win over Texas A&M this past Saturday, OU moved up five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings to No. 17.

The CFP takes 12 teams to the tournament for one more year.

The Sooners (7-4, 5-3 SEC) are riding a three-game winning streak since Brent Venables fired offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and appointed tight ends coach Jason Witten to interim offensive coordinator.

Oklahoma went to Gainesville and beat Florida 23-7 in Witten’s first game calling plays. The Gators checked in at No. 20 in the CFP Rankings.

Then OU returned home, waited an extra day and beat Ole Miss 24-17 in the rain on Owen Field. The Rebels were rated at No. 22.

This weekend, the Sooners travel to Columbia to battle No. 23 Missouri.

OU has a Top 25 win over No. 3 Texas per the rankings.

Arizona was just ahead at No. 16. USC sits at No. 15 behind No. 14 Indiana, No. 13 Iowa and No. 12 Oregon.

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As of today, the Ducks would be the first team out of the field, as Boise State is rated by the committee as the highest-ranked Group of 6 team, which would give the Broncos the bid into the CFP.

Oklahoma would need full-scale carnage this week to leap up to No. 11 to get into the 2026 CFP.

For 2027, however, the Sooners would be in prime position.

The CFP field expands to 24 teams next year, which means even a four-loss Oklahoma would be playing Missouri for a spot in the playoff.

Venables had little interest in imagining what that scenario would look like, however.

“I haven't taken any time to think of it that way,” Venables said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Sometimes you're not in a negative place, but you're consumed with what we didn't do well and also at the same time you focus on what's in front of you this week. But whether or not that's the case or not, haven't put any time into thinking about losing four games and going to the playoff.

“That's not our benchmark. That might happen, haven't been to next year yet in the 24-team format but I want to win them all and you kind of earn your way in there, not hoping that you get in.”

Georgia maintained its spot at No. 1, followed by No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Tennessee.

The Alabama Crimson Tide followed the Volunteers at No. 6. Alabama was followed by No. 7 Miami, No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 BYU and No. 11 Texas Tech.

Oklahoma will take on Missouri at 3:15 p.m. this Saturday, and the contest will be broadcast on SEC Network.

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