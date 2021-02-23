FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Another Oklahoma senior nominated for 'gymnastics Heisman'

Anastasia Webb hopes to become the Sooners' 10th straight finalist for the top award in college gymnastics
Oklahoma senior Anastasia Webb has been nominated for the American Athletic Inc. Award, the organization announced this week.

The AAI is considered the Heisman Trophy of women’s gymnastics and goes to America’s top senior gymnast. Webb is one of 29 seniors nationwide nominated for this year’s award.

Webb’s accomplishments this season include a perfect 10 on beam, a 9.975 on vault, a 9.950 on floor and a 9.950 on bars.

Webb, from Morton Grove, IL, continues a long history OU gymnasts have with the AAI Award. OU has had nine straight finalists. Last year, Maggie Nichols became OU’s first gymnast to win the award.

A vote of coaches will determine six finalists, then the winner.

No. 3-ranked OU is back on the floor this weekend in Norman in a quad with Denver, Lindenwood and Texas Woman’s University.

