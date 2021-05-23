Oklahoma Goes Deep to Beat Baylor

Sooners hit four home runs to win the series and close the regular season on a high note.

Oklahoma closed an up-and-down regular season on a high note on Saturday, hitting four home runs to beat Baylor 6-5 and win its final series.

The Sooners and Bears endured multiple rain delays and time changes at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, but OU (27-26 overall, 11-13 Big 12) got two home runs from Conor McKenna as well as homers from Tyler Hardman and Breydon Daniel to power to victory.

Both Daniel and Hardman homered for the second straight game against the Bears, allowing the Sooners to close the year by winning three of their last four conference series.

McKenna finished with three hits and two RBIs, and Hardman had two RBIs on a pair of hits. Daniel and Kendall Pettis drove in the Sooners’ other runs.

Jake Bennett (4-3) started and scattered seven hits and no walks over six innings for the win. Bennett gave up just two earned runs and struck out five.

Jaret Godman, Carson Carter and Luke Taggart pitched in relief, with Taggart going the ninth inning for his second save of the season.

Baylor put two runners on against Godman in the bottom of the eighth, and loaded the bases against Carter with a fielder’s choice. A three-run double cleared the bases and made it 6-5, but Carter induced a popup and then got a strikeout to end the threatt.

The Bears got a one-out single and had the tying run at second base in the ninth, but Taggart got two groundouts to finish it.

With the win, OU takes fifth place in the Big 12 standings and will play next at the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.