Oklahoma Golf Coach Ryan Hybl Resigns, Jonathan Moore Promoted

NORMAN — There’s a major change at the top of one of Oklahoma’s most successful sports teams.

After 17 successful seasons as OU’s head men's golf coach — which included a team national championship in 2017 — Ryan Hybl announced Sunday he intends to return to his home state of Georgia and will resign at the end of this season to accept the head coaching job at Georgia Tech University.

OU athletic director Roger Denny immediately announced that Jonathan Moore, the program's associate head coach and director of performance the last three years, will succeed Hybl as head coach.

“I know many OU fans will wonder why I've decided to leave Norman for another college golf program, Hybl said in a statement released by OU. “I want everyone to know this was the most difficult decision I've ever made, and I toiled over it for weeks.

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“Simply put, my wife and I, who are both from Georgia, have missed out on a lot of time with loved ones back home over the last 17 years and we have a chance to return and be a part of their lives as everyone continues to get older.”

Hybl was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame in 2024 after leading one of the most successful periods of men's golf in school history.

He has coached OU to 51 team tournament wins, 15 consecutive NCAA Championship appearances (seven in NCAA Match Play) and the 15 best single-season scoring averages in school history.

He has also coached 17 Sooners to 34 All-America honors, produced at least one All-American in all but two seasons, 18 all-conference selections, one Fred Haskins Award winner and a nation-leading eight PGA Tour University graduates.

Under Hybl's direction, the Sooners won six NCAA regional titles, including this past week in Corvallis, OR, and Big 12 Conference crowns in 2018, 2022 and 2023. He was named the 2018 and 2021 Big 12 Coach of the Year and the 2022 Dave Williams National Coach of the Year, and served as Team USA’s head coach at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup. Last year's team was beaten out in the quarterfinals.

“Little did I know how lucky I was to be given the opportunity to lead the Oklahoma men's golf program at 26 years old,” Hybl said. “I’ve been pinching myself for the last 17 years because I know I have had the best job on campus.

“Every day at OU has been special for me, my family and our program. The surrounding cast of former players and alumni are incredible and I love them all so much. This program would not be where it is without them.”

In referencing several programs on the day he was introduced as Joe Castiglione's replacement in January, Denny said he wanted to "get coach Hybl back to the mountaintop."

"Ryan has represented the University of Oklahoma with tremendous class and integrity, and has built a culture of excellence throughout his time leading our men's golf program,” Denny said. “Under his leadership, Oklahoma men's golf reached the pinnacle of the sport with a national championship while consistently competing at the highest level nationally and developing outstanding young men along the way.

“We are deeply grateful for everything Ryan and his family have meant to OU Athletics and the lasting impact they have made on our program. While we will certainly miss him, we fully support his decision to prioritize being closer to family and wish him continued success in this next chapter.”

Denny said Moore is ready for the challenge of leading OU golf into its next phase.

“As we move forward, we're incredibly excited about the future of our men's golf program under Jonathan Moore's leadership,” Denny said. “Jonathan is a proven competitor, an accomplished coach and instructor, and, importantly, he understands the championship standard and tradition of this program. He has a deep appreciation for what Oklahoma golf represents, and we are confident he will lead our student-athletes with passion, vision and purpose as we pursue the next national championship.”

Moore, who won the 2006 individual NCAA crown at Oklahoma State, joined Hybl’s staff in June 2023 after a successful professional career as a player. After his playing days, he spent six years leading the strength, conditioning and development program for OSU's men's and women's golf.

A native of Vancouver, WA, Moore turned professional after competing in the 2007 Walker Cup, where he eagled the last hole to secure the final point for Team USA. He enjoyed a nearly decade-long professional career, winning four times and establishing himself as one of the premier players on the Asian Tour. Following his retirement as a player, he returned to Stillwater as the assistant strength and conditioning coach, working primarily with the men's and women's golf teams. In addition, he developed golf-specific programs that optimized the physical tools of players to create best-in-class performance.

“Being a Sooner and working for Coach Hybl is an experience I can't put into words,” Moore said. “He helped me fulfill my calling to be a coach. I want to thank Ryan and his family for everything they have given to the program, university and this community.

“Their impact will be felt for years to come and I am so appreciative to them for the love and support they have given my family and me these past three seasons. It will forever be one of the most impactful periods of my life, and one for which I am incredibly grateful.”

“The Oklahoma men's golf program has a strong history of success and is poised to reach new heights. The sacrifice and competitive spirit of our past leaders, former players and our current players has laid that foundation. We also have never been more supported by our fans, donors and athletics department.”

Moore is married to Dr. Claire Moore of Cushing, OK. They have three children: Adelyn, J.T. and Charlotte.

OU will compete next at the NCAA Championships, scheduled for May 29-June 3 at Omni LaCosta in Carlsbad, CA.

OU Media Relations contributed to this report.