OU Golf: Oklahoma's Season Ends in NCAA Bedlam Quarterfinal
By OU Media Relations
CARLSBAD, CA – Oklahoma saw its season come to an end on Tuesday in the national quarterfinal as the Sooners fell 3.5-1.5 to Oklahoma State at the NCAA Championships.
The fifth-seeded Sooners tried to mount a late comeback, but No. 2 Oklahoma State’s early lead was too much to overcome at the par-72 North Course at Omni La Costa.
Oklahoma was down early but battled back to even the five-match quarterfinal a few holes in. The Sooners looked to have turned momentum as Drew Goodman got within two holes while PJ Maybank III and Clark Van Gaalen moved to all square, but the Cowboys' lead proved insurmountable down the stretch.
Sophomore Ryder Cowan got OU's lone full point, defeating Gaven Lane 3&2 in a match that saw the Edmond, OK, product grow his lead to 5-up before putting OU on the board on the 16th hole. Cowan closed his season with 43 rounds played and averaged 70.51, with a score vs. par of -0.28, the second lowest on the team. In his second season in an Oklahoma uniform, Cowan posted 10 top-20 finishes and six top-10s, including a runner-up finish at the Maridoe Intercollegiate.
Van Gaalen, who was OU's low finisher (T13) at La Costa and earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team, gave head coach Ryan Hybl half a point as he was all square with Eric Lee when the match was called on the 16th hole. The Turlock, CA, native took a lead on the first hole but couldn't build a cushion as Lee flipped the match and took a 2-up lead to the 13th. Van Gaalen won the 13th to even the battle, and the match was called on the 14th, giving the Sooners a half point.
Maybank battled with Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson throughout the morning but never quite got over the hump. Maybank III trailed 1-up for most of the match before tying it through 15 but dropped the final two holes to fall 2-down.
In his final collegiate round, Goodman, who earned PGA Americas status on Monday through PGA Tour U, fell 3&2 to Ethan Fang. The senior was 4-down through 12 but closed the gap on 13 and 14. On the 15th green, down two holes, Goodman pushed a birdie putt long and missed the par attempt, giving Fang the momentum. Goodman ran out of holes on the 16th. The two-time All-America honoree leaves OU as the program's all-time leader in par-or-better rounds with 96, ranks second in scoring average vs. par (-0.31), and his 154 rounds played are third most in program history.
In a battle of top-10 golfers, Jase Summy fought back but fell 2&1 to Preston Stout. The Sooner was 3-down through 13 but won the 14th to get back to 2-down. He stuck his approach on 15 to a foot, seemingly shifting momentum, but Stout answered with an equally impressive shot to halve the hole. The Sooner junior fell on the 17th as the Cowboy drained a long birdie putt to clinch the match and send OSU to the semis.
Despite the Sooners' exit in the quarterfinals, it was a successful year for 16th-year head coach Ryan Hybl's program. Oklahoma won five tournaments, tied for the third most in program history, and advanced to NCAA match play for a nation-leading seventh time since 2016. Four Sooners – Cowan, Goodman, Summy and Van Gaalen – earned spots on the PING All-Central Region team and are eligible for All-America honors, which will be announced in early June.
In the championships’ semifinals, Oklahoma State faces Ole Miss and Florida takes on Virginia. The winners will meet on Wednesday in the national championship.