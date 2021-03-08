Oklahoma pitchers perfect in run-rule victory

OU hits six more home runs, including the first career blasts from two freshmen

NORMAN — Three Oklahoma pitchers combined for a perfect game — the Sooners' second of the season — and OU mashed six home runs in a 17-0 victory over Sam Houston State.

The No. 1-ranked Sooners improved to 17-0 with four wins (including three more run-rules) at the Courtyard Marriott Tournament at Marita Hynes Field.

Tiare Jennings, Jocelyn Alo, Grace Lyons and Mackenzie Donihoo all hit home runs for the Sooners — as did freshmen Paige Knight and Zaida Puni, who each hit their first career home runs in an OU uniform.

Alo’s team-leading 13th bomb extended her hitting streak to 31 games. Jennings hit her 11th, Lyons her eighth and Donihoo her third.

Jennings went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Alo was 2-for-2 with three RBIS, and Jana Johns, Knight, Puni and Donihoo each drove in two runs.

Ty Russell / OU Athletics

The Sooners sent 19 batters to the plate in the third inning and got four home runs, including back-to-back shots from Alo and Lyons and a three-run blast from Jennings. OU batters delivered eight hits and four walks with two out in the frame.

Coach Patty Gasso expressed concern earlier in the week that her pitchers were not getting enough work because of the Sooners’ tendency to run rule their opponents, and the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader was no different.

Brooke Vestal and Alanna Thiede each pitched two perfect innings and Olivia Rains was perfect in the fifth. They combined for four strikeouts and no walks and recorded OU’s third no-hitter of the season.

Oklahoma is back on the field on Wednesday, a 6 p.m. home game against UT-Arlington.