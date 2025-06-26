All Sooners

Oklahoma Places 129 Athletes on SEC Spring Honor Roll

The Sooners have produced 278 SEC Academic Honor Roll selections in the school's first year in the conference.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma pitcher Kyson Witherspoon
Oklahoma pitcher Kyson Witherspoon / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BY OU MEDIA RELATIONS

A total of 129 University of Oklahoma student-athletes were named to the 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll by the conference office Thursday.

The 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track and field. It is based on grades from the 2024 Summer, 2024 Fall and 2025 Spring terms. The list included 56 OU student-athletes from track, 32 from rowing, 11 from baseball, eight from softball, seven from women's tennis, six each from men's and women's golf and three from men's tennis.

Oklahoma now has produced 278 SEC Academic Honor Roll selections since joining the conference in July 2024.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution's NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

To be eligible for recognition on the SEC Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must (1) have a GPA of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution; (2) be on scholarship, a letterwinner or have spent two years on a varsity team, if non-scholarship; (3) have successfully completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a degree at the nominating institution, or 18 semester hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution; and (4) have been a member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.

Oklahoma's 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll Members

Baseball
Easton Carmichael - Sports Business
Dylan Crooks - Criminal Justice
Jacob Gholston - Sociology
Dasan Harris - Organizational Leadership
Reid Hensley - Multidisciplinary Studies
James Hitt -Multidisciplinary Studies
Grant Stevens - Professional MBA
Jason Walk - Criminal Justice
Jaxon Willits - Organizational Leadership
Kyson Witherspoon - Organizational Leadership
Malachi Witherspoon - Organizational Leadership

Men's Golf
Stephen Campbell Jr. - Journalism
Jaxon Dowell - Professional MBA
Drew Goodman - Economics & Management Information Systems
Connor Henry - Marketing
PJ Maybank III - Organizational Leadership
Matthew Troutman - Marketing

Women's Golf
Savannah Barber - Communication 
Reagan Chaney - Multidisciplinary Studies 
Gracie Mayo - Communication 
Raychel Nelke - Accounting 
Isabelle Schlick - Economics 
MaKayla Tyrrell - Sports Business

Rowing
Payton Alberts - Biology 
Katherine Benzon - Health and Exercise Science 
Isabella Bianchi - English 
Leah Brannon-Reeves - Aviation 
Katelyn Brown - Chemical Biosciences 
Federica Chisena - Health and Exercise Science 
Ava Cimini - Health and Exercise Science & Mathematics 
Caroline Downs - Multidisciplinary Studies 
Allison Duff - Communication 
Lale Edil - Law (J.D.) 
Olivia Enkema - History 
Jelena Eric - Psychology 
Grace Evans - Biology 
Aubrey Gleichman - Finance 
Katie Hall - Journalism 
Taryn Hall - Visual Communication 
Kaila Haynes - Health and Exercise Science
Brooklyn Holland - Elementary Education 
Allix Huggan - Global Affairs (MA) 
Tyler Leatherman - Journalism 
Alana Lee - Management 
Rebecca Maffei - Public Relations 
Mackenzie Martin - Global Studies (MA) 
Elizabeth Pfeil - Psychology 
Andrea Poleksic - Psychology 
Alaina Ronning - Environmental Sustainability 
Rachel Schneider - Health and Exercise Science 
Hannah Smith - Chemical Biosciences 
Priscilla Trejo-Rains - Biology 
Shreya Vemula - Finance 
Ava Woolery - Biomedical Engineering 
Jordan Wright - Biomedical Engineering

Softball
Maya Bland - Communication 
Hannah Coor - Communication 
Kierston Deal - Psychology 
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas - Psychology 
Paytn Monticelli - Journalism 
Ella Parker - Psychology 
Kasidi Pickering - Sports Business 
Cydney Sanders - Criminology 

Men's Tennis
Luis Alvarez - International Business 
Jordan Hasson - Accounting 
Hank Trondson - Finance 

Women's Tennis
Ava Catanzarite - Advertising 
Samantha Fulnecky - Psychology 
Julia Garcia Ruiz - Sports Business 
Roisin Gilheany - Sports Business 
Chloe Noel - Multidisciplinary Studies 
Alina Shcherbinina - Management Information Systems 
Emma Staker- Economics / Professional MBA 

Men's Track and Field
Christian Anderson - Psychology 
Jaylen Barringer - Multidisciplinary Studies 
Sam Boyer - Finance 
Colin Caso - Environmental Design 
Joshua Cherry - Finance 
Will Dibo - Management Information Systems 
Danny Doheny - Finance 
BJ Green - Electrical Engineering 
Drew Heinig - Sports Business 
Gage Hensey - Advertising 
Cameron Jackson - Health and Exercise Science 
Connor Jones - Community Health 
Austin Kiser - Human Relations 
Peter Makuei - Public Health 
Gabe Medina - Human Relations (MHR) 
Ralford Mullings - Industrial & Systems Engineering 
Anthony Riley - Human Relations (MHR) 
Tyson Ritz - Health and Exercise Science 
Brendon See - Health and Exercise Science 
Logan Seger - Physics 
Tucker Smith - Geography 
Carlos Tello - Mechanical Engineering 
Jack Wahl - Accounting 
Khyland Wallace - Human Relations 
Kyren Washington - Organizational Leadership 
Nicholas Young - Human Relations (MHR)

Women's Track and Field 
Jada Atkinson - Sports Business
Gabi Barrera - Psychology 
Maggie Bookout-Mullings - Public and Nonprofit Administration 
Rebekah Bunch - Health and Exercise Science 
Katy Bush - Arts & Sciences Planned Program 
Kennedy Clarke - Civil Engineering 
Nicole Clifford - Psychology 
Agur Dwol - Health, Medicine, & Society 
Nailea Fields - Sociology
Tessani Foster - Marketing 
Kassidy Gallagher - Organizational Leadership (MA) 
Grace Hanson - Psychology 
Lily Horvath - Biology 
Kailynn Jackson - Journalism 
Jenna James - Marketing 
Ka'Liyah Jordan - Biology 
Eva Kubickova - International Business 
Filippa Lindblad Miller - Human Relations (MHR) 
Pippi Lotta Enok - Multidisciplinary Studies 
Paige Low - Organizational Leadership (MA) 
Olivia Lueking - Health and Exercise Science 
Kel McDavid - Architectural Studies 
Erin O'Brien - Nursing (BSN) 
Nia Parks - Health and Exercise Science 
Angel Richmore - Sociology 
Kassidy Sani - Clinical Mental Health Counseling (MS) 
Tuané Silver - Finance 
Ally Stephenson - Management 
Alexis Williams - Human Relations (MHR) 
Grace Williamson – Communication

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Other Sooners