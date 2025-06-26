Oklahoma Places 129 Athletes on SEC Spring Honor Roll
BY OU MEDIA RELATIONS
A total of 129 University of Oklahoma student-athletes were named to the 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll by the conference office Thursday.
The 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track and field. It is based on grades from the 2024 Summer, 2024 Fall and 2025 Spring terms. The list included 56 OU student-athletes from track, 32 from rowing, 11 from baseball, eight from softball, seven from women's tennis, six each from men's and women's golf and three from men's tennis.
Oklahoma now has produced 278 SEC Academic Honor Roll selections since joining the conference in July 2024.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution's NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.
To be eligible for recognition on the SEC Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must (1) have a GPA of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution; (2) be on scholarship, a letterwinner or have spent two years on a varsity team, if non-scholarship; (3) have successfully completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a degree at the nominating institution, or 18 semester hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution; and (4) have been a member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.
Oklahoma's 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll Members
Baseball
Easton Carmichael - Sports Business
Dylan Crooks - Criminal Justice
Jacob Gholston - Sociology
Dasan Harris - Organizational Leadership
Reid Hensley - Multidisciplinary Studies
James Hitt -Multidisciplinary Studies
Grant Stevens - Professional MBA
Jason Walk - Criminal Justice
Jaxon Willits - Organizational Leadership
Kyson Witherspoon - Organizational Leadership
Malachi Witherspoon - Organizational Leadership
Men's Golf
Stephen Campbell Jr. - Journalism
Jaxon Dowell - Professional MBA
Drew Goodman - Economics & Management Information Systems
Connor Henry - Marketing
PJ Maybank III - Organizational Leadership
Matthew Troutman - Marketing
Women's Golf
Savannah Barber - Communication
Reagan Chaney - Multidisciplinary Studies
Gracie Mayo - Communication
Raychel Nelke - Accounting
Isabelle Schlick - Economics
MaKayla Tyrrell - Sports Business
Rowing
Payton Alberts - Biology
Katherine Benzon - Health and Exercise Science
Isabella Bianchi - English
Leah Brannon-Reeves - Aviation
Katelyn Brown - Chemical Biosciences
Federica Chisena - Health and Exercise Science
Ava Cimini - Health and Exercise Science & Mathematics
Caroline Downs - Multidisciplinary Studies
Allison Duff - Communication
Lale Edil - Law (J.D.)
Olivia Enkema - History
Jelena Eric - Psychology
Grace Evans - Biology
Aubrey Gleichman - Finance
Katie Hall - Journalism
Taryn Hall - Visual Communication
Kaila Haynes - Health and Exercise Science
Brooklyn Holland - Elementary Education
Allix Huggan - Global Affairs (MA)
Tyler Leatherman - Journalism
Alana Lee - Management
Rebecca Maffei - Public Relations
Mackenzie Martin - Global Studies (MA)
Elizabeth Pfeil - Psychology
Andrea Poleksic - Psychology
Alaina Ronning - Environmental Sustainability
Rachel Schneider - Health and Exercise Science
Hannah Smith - Chemical Biosciences
Priscilla Trejo-Rains - Biology
Shreya Vemula - Finance
Ava Woolery - Biomedical Engineering
Jordan Wright - Biomedical Engineering
Softball
Maya Bland - Communication
Hannah Coor - Communication
Kierston Deal - Psychology
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas - Psychology
Paytn Monticelli - Journalism
Ella Parker - Psychology
Kasidi Pickering - Sports Business
Cydney Sanders - Criminology
Men's Tennis
Luis Alvarez - International Business
Jordan Hasson - Accounting
Hank Trondson - Finance
Women's Tennis
Ava Catanzarite - Advertising
Samantha Fulnecky - Psychology
Julia Garcia Ruiz - Sports Business
Roisin Gilheany - Sports Business
Chloe Noel - Multidisciplinary Studies
Alina Shcherbinina - Management Information Systems
Emma Staker- Economics / Professional MBA
Men's Track and Field
Christian Anderson - Psychology
Jaylen Barringer - Multidisciplinary Studies
Sam Boyer - Finance
Colin Caso - Environmental Design
Joshua Cherry - Finance
Will Dibo - Management Information Systems
Danny Doheny - Finance
BJ Green - Electrical Engineering
Drew Heinig - Sports Business
Gage Hensey - Advertising
Cameron Jackson - Health and Exercise Science
Connor Jones - Community Health
Austin Kiser - Human Relations
Peter Makuei - Public Health
Gabe Medina - Human Relations (MHR)
Ralford Mullings - Industrial & Systems Engineering
Anthony Riley - Human Relations (MHR)
Tyson Ritz - Health and Exercise Science
Brendon See - Health and Exercise Science
Logan Seger - Physics
Tucker Smith - Geography
Carlos Tello - Mechanical Engineering
Jack Wahl - Accounting
Khyland Wallace - Human Relations
Kyren Washington - Organizational Leadership
Nicholas Young - Human Relations (MHR)
Women's Track and Field
Jada Atkinson - Sports Business
Gabi Barrera - Psychology
Maggie Bookout-Mullings - Public and Nonprofit Administration
Rebekah Bunch - Health and Exercise Science
Katy Bush - Arts & Sciences Planned Program
Kennedy Clarke - Civil Engineering
Nicole Clifford - Psychology
Agur Dwol - Health, Medicine, & Society
Nailea Fields - Sociology
Tessani Foster - Marketing
Kassidy Gallagher - Organizational Leadership (MA)
Grace Hanson - Psychology
Lily Horvath - Biology
Kailynn Jackson - Journalism
Jenna James - Marketing
Ka'Liyah Jordan - Biology
Eva Kubickova - International Business
Filippa Lindblad Miller - Human Relations (MHR)
Pippi Lotta Enok - Multidisciplinary Studies
Paige Low - Organizational Leadership (MA)
Olivia Lueking - Health and Exercise Science
Kel McDavid - Architectural Studies
Erin O'Brien - Nursing (BSN)
Nia Parks - Health and Exercise Science
Angel Richmore - Sociology
Kassidy Sani - Clinical Mental Health Counseling (MS)
Tuané Silver - Finance
Ally Stephenson - Management
Alexis Williams - Human Relations (MHR)
Grace Williamson – Communication