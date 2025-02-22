OU Gymnastics: Faith Torrez Perfect as No. 1 Oklahoma Soars to Victory Over Florida
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN – In front of 9,880 fans – the second largest crowd in program history – the No. 1 Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team earned its first 198 of the season with a 198.075-196.625 victory over No. 5 Florida.
The exclamation point of the meet was Faith Torrez earning the first perfect 10 of the season for the Sooners, anchoring floor with the second perfect score of her career.
“That definitely felt like one of the best routines that I did this season,” Torrez said. “Landing the final tumbling pass, you could tell I was really excited. I added a little dance move in there. I was super excited to go out there and do one of my best routines.”
Torrez’s 10 solidified her all-around victory, her fourth of the season, with a career high 39.775. Torrez also won vault title with a 9.95, beam with a 9.925 and floor with a 10.0. Jordan Bowers took the bars title with a 9.925 as the Sooners swept the event titles on the night.
“I’m super excited about tonight’s performance,” head coach K.J Kindler said. “Our main focus this whole week was to really hone in on landings, but also, to win practice. To practice hard and then to work when we got in here and continue practicing when we got here for warmups and practice when we got here for the meet and really try to do what we do every single day.”
OU held a narrow lead, 49.475-49.275, after the first rotation. Lily Pederson started off the meet with a 9.85 on her Yurchenko 1.5. In the No. 2 spot, Torrez continued her impressive streak with a 9.95, her fifth straight mark of 9.95 or higher. Keira Wells nearly got the stick on her 1.5 in the No. 3 spot for a 9.925. Bowers showed off a strong 1.5 for a 9.90, followed by a 9.85 from Elle Mueller and a 9.80 from Audrey Davis in the anchor spot.
A 49.425 on bars gave the Sooners a 98.900-98.650 lead through two rotations. Dani Sievers led off with a 9.80 and Pederson added a 9.825 in the No. 2 spot. Addison Fatta showed off her Church release for a 9.875 and Torrez nailed her double layout dismount for a 9.9 in the No. 4 spot. Davis executed exceptional handstands and a stick for a 9.9 in the No. 5 spot. Bowers anchored with another incredible routine and a stuck dismount for a team-best 9.925.
After a 49.400 on beam, the Sooners led 148.300-148.000. Leading things off in the third rotation was Davis with a 9.85 after a stunning routine and stuck dismount. Fatta added a stick of her own for a 9.875 after a strong performance. In the No. 3 spot, Pederson tallied a 9.875 of her own, followed by a fourth straight stuck dismount for a 9.85 From Bowers. Wells looked poised and steady on the beam for a 9.875. Torrez anchored with a stick and a team-high 9.925.
A season-high 49.775 on floor sealed the victory for the Sooners. Davis got the party started with a 9.925, followed by a career-high 9.925 from Pederson. Mueller’s stunning choreography and fierce expressions were on display for a career-high 9.95 in the No. 3 spot. Fatta put on one of her strongest performances of the season for a 9.925. Bowers was nearly perfect in the No. 5 spot as her intensity and flawless opening pass earned her a season-high 9.975. Torrez anchored with her perfect 10 to close out an impressive night.
The Sooners will compete at the Metroplex Challenge against No. 24 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon. The meet begins at 2:30 p.m. CT inside the Fort Worth Convention Center.