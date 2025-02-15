All Sooners

OU Gymnastics: No. 1 Oklahoma Toppled in Showdown at No. 2 LSU

In their first season in the SEC, the Sooners were deadlocked at the midway point and leading going into the final rotation before falling to the Tigers.

Oklahoma gymnast Addison Fatta
BY OU Media Relations

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 1 Oklahoma gymnastics team suffered its first loss of the season in 198.050-197.675 defeat to No. 2 LSU Friday night inside the Pete Maravich Center.

A trio of Sooners won event titles with Faith Torrez winning vault with a near-perfect 9.975 and floor with a 9.95. Jordan Bowers shared the floor title with Torrez and Lily Pederson took home the bars title with a 9.925.

The Sooners trailed after the first rotation, 49.600-49.425. Starting on bars, Dani Sievers led off with a stuck dismount for a 9.85, followed by a strong routine from Fatta for a 9.875. Pederson was the high score of the rotation as the freshman nailed her double layout dismount for a 9.925. Torrez added a 9.85 in the No. 4 spot, while Audrey Davis added a 9.875. In the anchor spot, Bowers notched a 9.90.

At the halfway point, the meet was tied at 98.850-98.850 as the Sooners went 49.425 on vault to LSU’s 49.250 on bars. Pederson started off vault with a strong Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.8. In the No. 2 spot, Torrez was lights-out, nailing her vault for the fourth week in a row to tie her 9.975 career high. Fatta notched a 9.75 in the No. 3 spot and Keira Wells added a 9.875 on a big 1.5. Bowers tallied a 9.875 of her own and Elle Mueller anchored with a career-high 9.85.

OU used its second-highest score of the year on floor (49.575) to take a 198.425-148.350 lead with one rotation to go. Davis’s high energy was on display as she led off the third rotation with a 9.9. Fatta added a 9.825 in the No. 2 spot, followed by a 9.875 from Pederson. Mueller’s intensity shone through as she added a career-high 9.9 in the No. 4 spot. Opening with a stick on her first pass and ending with a sky-high double pike, Bowers earned a 9.95 in the No. 5 spot. Closing things out with a gorgeous double layout was Torrez for a 9.95 of her own to push the Sooners into the lead.

On beam, OU notched a 49.250 as LSU scored a 49.700 on floor to claim the victory. Davis started off the final rotation with a 9.825, followed by a 9.575 from Wells. In the No. 3 spot, Fatta tied her career best with a 9.9. Bowers tallied a 9.85 in the No. 4 spot and Pederson recorded a 9.775. Torrez anchored with a 9.9 to close out the meet for the Sooners.

Up next for Oklahoma is a Friday night showdown on ESPN2 with No. 3 Florida. The two teams will meet on Feb. 21 at 7:45 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center.

JOHN E. HOOVER

