OU Gymnastics: No. 1 Oklahoma Toppled in Showdown at No. 2 LSU
BY OU Media Relations
BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 1 Oklahoma gymnastics team suffered its first loss of the season in 198.050-197.675 defeat to No. 2 LSU Friday night inside the Pete Maravich Center.
A trio of Sooners won event titles with Faith Torrez winning vault with a near-perfect 9.975 and floor with a 9.95. Jordan Bowers shared the floor title with Torrez and Lily Pederson took home the bars title with a 9.925.
The Sooners trailed after the first rotation, 49.600-49.425. Starting on bars, Dani Sievers led off with a stuck dismount for a 9.85, followed by a strong routine from Fatta for a 9.875. Pederson was the high score of the rotation as the freshman nailed her double layout dismount for a 9.925. Torrez added a 9.85 in the No. 4 spot, while Audrey Davis added a 9.875. In the anchor spot, Bowers notched a 9.90.
At the halfway point, the meet was tied at 98.850-98.850 as the Sooners went 49.425 on vault to LSU’s 49.250 on bars. Pederson started off vault with a strong Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.8. In the No. 2 spot, Torrez was lights-out, nailing her vault for the fourth week in a row to tie her 9.975 career high. Fatta notched a 9.75 in the No. 3 spot and Keira Wells added a 9.875 on a big 1.5. Bowers tallied a 9.875 of her own and Elle Mueller anchored with a career-high 9.85.
OU used its second-highest score of the year on floor (49.575) to take a 198.425-148.350 lead with one rotation to go. Davis’s high energy was on display as she led off the third rotation with a 9.9. Fatta added a 9.825 in the No. 2 spot, followed by a 9.875 from Pederson. Mueller’s intensity shone through as she added a career-high 9.9 in the No. 4 spot. Opening with a stick on her first pass and ending with a sky-high double pike, Bowers earned a 9.95 in the No. 5 spot. Closing things out with a gorgeous double layout was Torrez for a 9.95 of her own to push the Sooners into the lead.
On beam, OU notched a 49.250 as LSU scored a 49.700 on floor to claim the victory. Davis started off the final rotation with a 9.825, followed by a 9.575 from Wells. In the No. 3 spot, Fatta tied her career best with a 9.9. Bowers tallied a 9.85 in the No. 4 spot and Pederson recorded a 9.775. Torrez anchored with a 9.9 to close out the meet for the Sooners.
Up next for Oklahoma is a Friday night showdown on ESPN2 with No. 3 Florida. The two teams will meet on Feb. 21 at 7:45 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center.