OU Gymnastics: Oklahoma Secures First SEC Victory in Top 10 Win

In their first ever SEC competition, the Sooners rolled past No. 10-ranked Missouri on Friday night in Norman.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma's Audrey Davis celebrates following the uneven bars during the college women's gymnastic meet between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri Tigers at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Friday, Jan., 17, 2025.
Oklahoma's Audrey Davis celebrates following the uneven bars during the college women's gymnastic meet between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri Tigers at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Friday, Jan., 17, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By OU Media Relations

NORMAN – First SEC win: check.

In its first ever SEC competition, the Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team earned a 197.775-196.750 victory over No. 10 Mizzou Friday night inside Lloyd Noble Center.

Senior Audrey Davis had a career night as she set a personal best in the all-around with a 39.725. This is the first score of 39.700 or higher for the fifth-year senior in her career. Davis claimed the all-around title, while also taking home the bars title with a 9.925.

Lily Pederson also set a career-high in the all-around with a 39.575, as she matched her career-high on vault and set a career high on floor with a 9.90. Jordan Bowers and Faith Torrez were nearly perfect on the floor in back-to-back routines to close out the meet as they shared the event title. 

The Sooners started off strong with a 49.350 on vault to lead Missouri by .250 after the first rotation. Pederson led things off by drilling her Yurchenko 1.5 to tie her career high with a 9.925. In the No. 2 spot, Torrez showed off a strong 1.5 for a 9.85, followed by a 9.80 from Addison Fatta. Keira Wells and Bowers tallied matching 9.825s and Davis anchored with a stuck 1.5 for a season-best 9.925.

“I thought vault was phenomenal, actually,” head coach K.J. Kindler said. “Coming off of the last meet I thought that they executed better, the vaults were higher, further, more controlled on the landings. So this to me, though the score may not reflect it, was a big improvement from vault from our last meet which is great. We are having a lot of competition for that lineup which I also think is making our team a little bit stronger.”

OU posted a 49.400 on bars in the second rotation to extend its lead at the halfway point. Pederson led off with a 9.850, followed by a career-high 9.90 from Fatta in the second spot. Torrez notched a 9.825 in the No. 3 spot, while Elle Mueller earned a 9.850. Davis nailed her dismount after a phenomenal routine for a 9.95. Anchoring was Bowers with a 9.850.

“I landed the dismount and I was like 'Oh my gosh, that was pretty good' and I was really excited,” Davis said. “I thought it was a great routine. A lot of the time, my deduction comes from my dismount, and I saw my feet and they were pretty even, and I was like 'Oh my goodness, this could be the one!' It was very good.”

After a 49.375 on beam, the Sooners took a .625 lead over the visiting Tigers. Davis led off with a stuck dismount after a gorgeous performance for a 9.925. Wells followed with a stick of her own for a 9.825, while Fatta earned a 9.775. Bowers strong choreography and beautiful lines were showcased for a 9.925 in the No. 4 spot. Pederson continued her early success on the beam with her third-straight mark of 9.9 or higher as she stuck her dismount for a 9.90. Torrez anchored with a stick for a 9.80.

A season best 49.650 on floor clinched the victory for the Sooners. Davis led things off on floor by tying her career high on the event with a 9.925. Fatta followed with a 9.8 before a 9.875 from Mueller in her debut routine. Pederson earned a career-high 9.90 in the No. 4 spot with her upbeat routine. Bowers showed off incredible tumbling and a fierce routine for a season-best 9.975, while Torrez anchored with a stunning double layout opening pass for a 9.975 of her own.

The Sooners will head to Alabama for their first SEC road test of the season next Friday, Jan. 24. The meet is slated for a 6:45 p.m. CT start on SEC Network.

