OU Gymnastics: Oklahoma Secures First SEC Victory in Top 10 Win
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN – First SEC win: check.
In its first ever SEC competition, the Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team earned a 197.775-196.750 victory over No. 10 Mizzou Friday night inside Lloyd Noble Center.
Senior Audrey Davis had a career night as she set a personal best in the all-around with a 39.725. This is the first score of 39.700 or higher for the fifth-year senior in her career. Davis claimed the all-around title, while also taking home the bars title with a 9.925.
Lily Pederson also set a career-high in the all-around with a 39.575, as she matched her career-high on vault and set a career high on floor with a 9.90. Jordan Bowers and Faith Torrez were nearly perfect on the floor in back-to-back routines to close out the meet as they shared the event title.
The Sooners started off strong with a 49.350 on vault to lead Missouri by .250 after the first rotation. Pederson led things off by drilling her Yurchenko 1.5 to tie her career high with a 9.925. In the No. 2 spot, Torrez showed off a strong 1.5 for a 9.85, followed by a 9.80 from Addison Fatta. Keira Wells and Bowers tallied matching 9.825s and Davis anchored with a stuck 1.5 for a season-best 9.925.
“I thought vault was phenomenal, actually,” head coach K.J. Kindler said. “Coming off of the last meet I thought that they executed better, the vaults were higher, further, more controlled on the landings. So this to me, though the score may not reflect it, was a big improvement from vault from our last meet which is great. We are having a lot of competition for that lineup which I also think is making our team a little bit stronger.”
OU posted a 49.400 on bars in the second rotation to extend its lead at the halfway point. Pederson led off with a 9.850, followed by a career-high 9.90 from Fatta in the second spot. Torrez notched a 9.825 in the No. 3 spot, while Elle Mueller earned a 9.850. Davis nailed her dismount after a phenomenal routine for a 9.95. Anchoring was Bowers with a 9.850.
“I landed the dismount and I was like 'Oh my gosh, that was pretty good' and I was really excited,” Davis said. “I thought it was a great routine. A lot of the time, my deduction comes from my dismount, and I saw my feet and they were pretty even, and I was like 'Oh my goodness, this could be the one!' It was very good.”
After a 49.375 on beam, the Sooners took a .625 lead over the visiting Tigers. Davis led off with a stuck dismount after a gorgeous performance for a 9.925. Wells followed with a stick of her own for a 9.825, while Fatta earned a 9.775. Bowers strong choreography and beautiful lines were showcased for a 9.925 in the No. 4 spot. Pederson continued her early success on the beam with her third-straight mark of 9.9 or higher as she stuck her dismount for a 9.90. Torrez anchored with a stick for a 9.80.
A season best 49.650 on floor clinched the victory for the Sooners. Davis led things off on floor by tying her career high on the event with a 9.925. Fatta followed with a 9.8 before a 9.875 from Mueller in her debut routine. Pederson earned a career-high 9.90 in the No. 4 spot with her upbeat routine. Bowers showed off incredible tumbling and a fierce routine for a season-best 9.975, while Torrez anchored with a stunning double layout opening pass for a 9.975 of her own.
The Sooners will head to Alabama for their first SEC road test of the season next Friday, Jan. 24. The meet is slated for a 6:45 p.m. CT start on SEC Network.