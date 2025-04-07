All Sooners

OU Gymnastics: Oklahoma Wins 15th Straight Regional Championship

The Sooners are among five SEC squads in the final eight and will now head to the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth for the 24th time.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma gymnast Jordan Bowers
Oklahoma gymnast Jordan Bowers / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By OU Media Relations

SEATTLE — With a 198.450 in the Seattle Regional Final, the No. 1 Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team won its 15th straight NCAA Regional title to advance to the programs 21st straight and 24th overall NCAA Championship.

The Sooners will be joined in Texas by Missouri (197.425) who placed second at the meet. Auburn (197.325) came in third and Arizona (196.250) finished fourth. OU’s 198.450 is the second highest team score in program history.

Jordan Bowers had another historic night, earning a 39.900 in the all-around with perfect 10s on vault, bars and floor. This is the second time in her career that she has earned three 10s in one meet and her second all-around score of 39.900 or higher. Bowers is one of just two athletes in 2025 to earn a 39.900 or better, joining Oregon State’s Jade Carey.

Bowers wasn’t the only athlete to earn a perfect 10 on the night as Faith Torrez earned her second perfect score of the weekend with a 10 on floor. Torrez now has four perfect scores on floor and five total in her career.

The first rotation had a perfect ending as Bowers earned her first 10.0 of the season in the anchor spot. The Sooners posted a 49.650 to lead the field as Mizzou put up a 49.550 on floor, Auburn a 49.450 on vault and Arizona a 48.850 on beam. Danielle Sievers led off with a 9.800, followed by three straight 9.9s from Lily Pederson, Addison Fatta and Torrez. Audrey Davis earned her 23rd career 9.95 in the No. 5 spot as she helped the Sooners to five stuck landings in the rotation.

A 49.525 on beam extended the Sooners lead at the halfway point. Davis led off with a strong routine and a stuck dismount for a 9.925. Fatta showed off her poise and confidence for a 9.90 in the No. 2 spot, followed by a 9.85 from Pederson. Bowers added a 9.90 of her own after a solid routine and Keira Wells notched a 9.85 in the No. 5 spot. In the anchor spot, Torrez was stunning as always for a 9.95, her 12th score of 9.90 or higher on the event this season.

The Sooners put up a huge 49.800 on floor, their highest floor score in a regional, thanks to back-to-back 10s from Bowers and Torrez. This is the second time the duo has gone back-to-back with perfect scores on floor, doing so at the 2024 Big 12 Championship. OU posted no lower than a 9.90 on the event in route to their second highest floor score in program history. Davis led off with a 9.90, followed by a 9.925 from Sievers. Elle Mueller added a 9.95 and Fatta notched a 9.925 in the No. 3 and 4 spots, respectively. At the end of the lineup, Bowers and Torrez put the exclamation point on the rotation with perfection.

OU sealed its victory with a 49.475 on vault, highlighted by Bowers’ third 10 of the night in the anchor spot. Pederson and Torrez started the rotation with matching 9.85s, followed by a 9.875 from Wells. Fatta added a 9.85 of her own and Mueller earned a 9.90 in the No. 5 spot. Bowers closed out the meet with her first perfect 10 of the season on the event.

The Sooners will compete at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth April 17-19. OU and Missouri will compete in an all-SEC semifinal on April 17, joining Florida and Alabama, who advanced out of the Tuscaloosa Regional.

