Signing Day: Oklahoma Announces Stellar 2025 Gymnastics Class
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma men’s gymnastics head coach Mark Williams announced Wednesday the signing of a highly regarded 2025 class, comprised of six high school seniors, on the first day of the November signing period.
Sasha Bogonosiuk, Gage Kile, Max Morelos, Alex Noel, Jackson Rendon and Nathan Roman are elite prospects with national and international competition experience. The group will join the Sooners in the fall of 2025 to compete beginning with the 2026 season.
“We’re really excited about this class of signees into our program,” Williams said. “We have some guys who are junior national team members, who have done the highest level of gymnastics to this point in their lives and are ready to take the step into the elite program with our collegiate team. From Nathan, who is a current junior national team member, to Sasha and Gage, who have been a part of some remarkable competitions, we certainly think they’re going to be a boost to our program. We saw a tremendous amount of potential in what Max, Alex and Jackson have done as junior athletes, and I expect them to work into the program and help us as we replace guys that are going to be graduating next year. I think it will be one of our best classes in the last four years. They’re very excited to be Sooners, and we’re excited to welcome them to the Sooner family.”
Sasha Bogonosiuk comes to Oklahoma from Buffalo Grove, Ill., where he attends Stevenson High School and trains at Gymkhana Gymnastics Club. A native of Kiev, Ukraine, Bogonosiuk was a member of the USA Gymnastics Junior National Team in 2023-24. He helped Team USA to a first-place team finish at the Pan American Championships in Colombia and at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge in Germany, while placing third on floor exercise at DTB Pokal.
Bogonosiuk has participated in the USA Gymnastics Men’s Development Program National Championships each of the last four years, placing ninth in the all-around, fifth on high bar and sixth on parallel bars in 2024. In 2022, he won the floor exercise title in the Level 10-16 division and won the all-around and floor exercise titles in the Level 9-14 division in 2021. He competed in the junior division at Winter Cup the last two years, earning a second-place finish on pommel horse in 2023 and placing third on floor exercise in 2024. At the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Championships, he placed fifth in the all-around and earned a top-five finish on three events, including second on floor (Junior-17 division). He has also participated in each of the last three Elite Team Cup competitions and competed at the 2018 and ’19 Men’s Junior Olympic National Championships in the age 11 and 12 divisions. He won high bar in 2018 and placed second on floor exercise both years. His parents are Ievgenii and Olesia Bogonosiuk, and his father, Ievgenii, who is also his club coach, was a member of Ukraine’s 2004 Olympic men’s gymnastics team with OU assistant coach Valeriy Goncharov.
Gage Kile comes to Oklahoma from Des Moines, Iowa, where he attends Saydel High School and trains at Emerge Academy with coach Spencer Johnson. He is known nationally as the first high school gymnast to successfully land a triple back flip on floor exercise, which he accomplished at age 16. He won the floor exercise title at the 2024 USA Gymnastics Men’s Development Program National Championships, where he also placed second on parallel bars, third on vault and fifth in the all-around. He won the vault title and placed second on floor at 2023 Development Nationals (17 division), finished second on parallel bars and third on vault in 2022 (16 division) and finished third on vault in 2021 (14 division).
Kile has also participated in the last two Winter Cup and Elite Team Cup competitions, as well as the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Championships. He won the floor and vault titles in the junior 17 division at the 2023 U.S. Championships. He placed third on vault in the junior division at Winter Cup in both 2023 and ’24 and took third on parallel bars in 2023. His parents are Emilee and Lesley Kile.
Max Morelos comes to Oklahoma from Bakersfield, Calif., where he attends Valley Oaks Charter School and trains at Bakersfield Gymnastics with coach Matthew Lowry. He was the still rings champion at the 2024 USA Gymnastics Men’s Development Program National Championships (Level 10). He also tied for second on parallel bars and placed 14th in the all-around. His parents are Talia and Jesse Morelos.
Alex Noel comes to Oklahoma from Nashua, N.H., where he attends Nashua North High School and trains at Impact Gymnastics Academy with coach Craig Thibaudeau. He has competed in several national competitions over the last four years. He won the parallel bars title (junior level 10-16) at the 2022 USA Gymnastics Men’s Development Program National Championships. He placed fourth on high bar, sixth on still rings and 10th in the all-around at 2021 Development Nationals (Level 9-14). He also competed at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, in the Elite Team Cup in 2023 and ’24 and in the 2018 Men’s Junior Olympic National Championships. His parents are Richard Noel and Paula Fraulini.
Jackson Rendon comes to Oklahoma from Knoxville, Tenn., where he attends Karns High School and trains at GymTek Academy with coach Matt Henry. He competed at the 2024 USA Gymnastics Men’s Development Program National Championships, placing sixth on parallel bars, sixth on floor exercise and eighth in the all-around. He placed eighth on parallel bars at the 2022 Development Nationals (Level 10-16). His parents are Jennifer and Joey Rendon.
Nathan Roman comes to Oklahoma from Poway, Calif., where he attends Calvary Prep Academy and trains at Agility with coach Adam Lomax. He is a member of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 USA Gymnastics Junior National Teams and was a member of the Level 9 Junior National Team for the 2022-23 year. He helped Team USA garner a first-place finish in the junior division of the 2024 DTB Pokal Team Challenge in Germany, the 2023 International Junior Team Cup in Germany and at the 2022 Pan American Championships in Brazil. He also placed second on parallel bars, third in the all-around, fourth on high bar and sixth on floor and vault at the International Junior Team Cup.
Roman was the junior national champion on floor exercise and finished seventh in the all-around at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships (17 division). He was the all-around and parallel bars champion and finished second on floor at the 2024 USA Gymnastics Men’s Development Program National Championships. He also won the all-around, floor and parallel bars titles at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championship (junior 16 division). He has competed at Winter Cup the last two years, claiming the p-bars title in 2024, in the Elite Team Cup the last two years (helping his team to a first-place finish in 2023), in two other Men’s Development Program National Championships (2021 and ’22) and in the 2019 Men’s Junior Olympic National Championships. His parents are Kimberlee and Rudolph Roman.
Oklahoma opens the 2025 season on Jan. 12 at McCasland Field House against Air Force. The Sooners also play host to meets featuring Stanford, Michigan and Illinois at the Field House.