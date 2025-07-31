Sooners on SI Podcast: Breaking Down Oklahoma's Media Day as the Sooners Open Fall Camp
John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field returned for this week's Sooners on SI Podcast.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and seven players spoke to local media members on Wednesday as the Sooners prepared to open fall camp, but first the trio quickly touched on Hoover's big announcement.
Back on topic, they covered Venables' injury update on sophomore cornerback Eli Bowen. Then, they moved on to Venables and Arbuckle's thoughts on OU's offensive line, including the chances that freshman 5-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi sees early playing time.
Hoover spoke at length with new Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott on Wednesday. Ott covered his decision to join the Sooners, his inspirations at running back and his injury that hampered him in 2024.
They also recapped everything Troy Everett and Jacob Sexton had to say about the offensive line, as well as the attention defensive end Taylor Wein has garnered throughout the offseason.
The guys closed by previewing the biggest position battles for the defense and on special teams as OU hits the practice field for its final preparations ahead of the 2025 season.
You can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and you can also watch the podcast every week on YouTube.