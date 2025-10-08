All Sooners

Sooners on SI Podcast: Oklahoma Prepares for Texas With or Without QB John Mateer

OU is focused on the Longhorns while questions about John Mateer's status continue to swirl.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer celebrates with his teammates after defeating Auburn.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer celebrates with his teammates after defeating Auburn. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The biggest week of the year is here.

Oklahoma will head to Dallas to take on Texas on Saturday in a season-defining game for both teams.

If the No. 6 Sooners can emerge victorious, they'll move to 2-0 in SEC play, cement themselves as one of the nation's best teams and take one step closer to a return to the College Football Playoff (effectively ending the season for Texas in the process).

The Longhorns are looking to get back up off the mat after a dreadful performance against Florida in The Swamp.

And the biggest question going into Saturday's contest is still unanswered.

OU coach Brent Venables was unable to shed any light on the availability of starting quarterback John Mateer, leaving everyone to speculate if the Washington State transfer will be able to play in his first Red River Rivalry.

If not, the Sooners will continue to build an offense around sophomore Michael Hawkins Jr., who endured defeat in last year's showdown with the 'Horns.

Regardless of who plays quarterback, rushing yards appear they'll be at a premium. The Sooners on SI crew — John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Carson Field and Ryan Aber — broke down how they think the OU offensive line will hold up to the Texas front seven, and if Oklahoma has a legitimate weapon at receiver that can make the Longhorn secondary pay.

On the other side of the ball, OU will look to press its major advantage with the defensive line battling a dysfunctional Texas offensive line.

Will Arch Manning have enough time to operate? Can Oklahoma match its impressive defensive output against Auburn? And how will the OU secondary hold up now that Eli Bowen is back in the fold alongside veteran Gentry Williams and true freshman Courtland Guillory.

The crew also took a deep dive into the special teams matchup where the Sooners appear to have a major advantage in the punting game before everyone made their predictions on how Saturday's contest will play out.

Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

