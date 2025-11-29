What X-Factors Could Shape Oklahoma’s Contest Against LSU?
The Weather Outside: Frightful?
The last thing this Oklahoma offense needs is a 65-percent chance of rain with 20 mph winds and temperatures in the high 40s. That’s currently the forecast for Norman early Saturday afternoon. Weather can be the great equalizer in games like this, where one team is a significant underdog (OU is a 10.5-point favorite). That wouldn’t help an OU defense, either, as that is the Sooners' biggest advantage. Then again, maybe a sloppy track forces Ben Arbuckle to dial in and simplify his game plan, and the OU offensive line is inspired to get muddy and play with an attitude and Mateer throws it only when he wants to and the Sooners suddenly rush for 250 yards and win easily.
— John E. Hoover
Get in Front Early
Every team wants to start fast, but the Sooners have a chance to test LSU’s mettle if they can get up early. The conditions, as previously stated, could be cold and wet. The Tigers have underachieved, and like OU, LSU enters this game banged up. If Oklahoma can take the fight to LSU early on defense and put up points on its first two or three possessions, thoughts on the Tiger sideline might quickly turn to transfer portal decisions and who the next head coach will be in Baton Rouge. But OU lets the Tigers hang around, there’s still enough talent on LSU’s roster to pull an upset if the Sooners lose the turnover battle on Saturday.
— Ryan Chapman
Avoid Unforced Errors
Though LSU’s season has largely been disappointing, the Tigers’ defense has been fairly consistent. LSU is fourth in the SEC in scoring defense (18.5 points allowed per game) and sixth in total defense (313 yards allowed per game. The Tigers have also notched an SEC-high 14 interceptions. LSU poses a tough matchup for an Oklahoma offense that hasn’t found an identity through 11 games. That said, the Sooners avoided costly miscues in their last two wins against Alabama and Missouri. LSU’s offense is arguably the worst in the SEC — and with how strong OU’s defense is, the Sooners don’t have to be electric offensively. The Sooners simply must keep the ball out of harm’s way to avoid giving LSU the ball in plus territory.
— Carson Field
Stay Disciplined
The Sooners haven’t exactly been great at remaining disciplined this season when it comes to penalties. OU is 13th in the SEC in penalty yardage at 62.27 yards per game. LSU is ninth in the category, which isn’t great, but the Tigers are third in the league in drawing penalties, with their opponents being penalized 62.18 yards per game. The Sooners are last in the category at 36.18. On a day when emotions figure to be high, keeping a cool head will be at a premium on both sides. The Sooners can live with some penalties but they can’t afford drive-killers on offense, or ones that turn defensive stops into points on the other side.
— Ryan Aber
Take Care of Business
LSU is talented. To truly hammer home how tough the SEC is: The Bayou Bengals are having a terrible year where they've fired their coach — they're 7-4. This will not be a walk in the park for Oklahoma. However, the Sooners are the better team and are playing for bigger and better things. The weather is also not ideal for young men used to playing near the gulf. OU just needs to take care of business and play like the better team.
— Brady Trantham