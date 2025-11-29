All Sooners

What X-Factors Could Shape Oklahoma’s Contest Against LSU?

These are some of the X-Factors for the No. 8-ranked Sooners as they host the Bayou Bengals.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings celebrates with linebacker Kip Lewis.
Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings celebrates with linebacker Kip Lewis. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Weather Outside: Frightful?

The last thing this Oklahoma offense needs is a 65-percent chance of rain with 20 mph winds and temperatures in the high 40s. That’s currently the forecast for Norman early Saturday afternoon. Weather can be the great equalizer in games like this, where one team is a significant underdog (OU is a 10.5-point favorite). That wouldn’t help an OU defense, either, as that is the Sooners' biggest advantage. Then again, maybe a sloppy track forces Ben Arbuckle to dial in and simplify his game plan, and the OU offensive line is inspired to get muddy and play with an attitude and Mateer throws it only when he wants to and the Sooners suddenly rush for 250 yards and win easily.  

— John E. Hoover

Get in Front Early

Every team wants to start fast, but the Sooners have a chance to test LSU’s mettle if they can get up early. The conditions, as previously stated, could be cold and wet. The Tigers have underachieved, and like OU, LSU enters this game banged up. If Oklahoma can take the fight to LSU early on defense and put up points on its first two or three possessions, thoughts on the Tiger sideline might quickly turn to transfer portal decisions and who the next head coach will be in Baton Rouge. But OU lets the Tigers hang around, there’s still enough talent on LSU’s roster to pull an upset if the Sooners lose the turnover battle on Saturday.

— Ryan Chapman 

Read More Oklahoma Football

Avoid Unforced Errors

Though LSU’s season has largely been disappointing, the Tigers’ defense has been fairly consistent. LSU is fourth in the SEC in scoring defense (18.5 points allowed per game) and sixth in total defense (313 yards allowed per game. The Tigers have also notched an SEC-high 14 interceptions. LSU poses a tough matchup for an Oklahoma offense that hasn’t found an identity through 11 games. That said, the Sooners avoided costly miscues in their last two wins against Alabama and Missouri. LSU’s offense is arguably the worst in the SEC — and with how strong OU’s defense is, the Sooners don’t have to be electric offensively. The Sooners simply must keep the ball out of harm’s way to avoid giving LSU the ball in plus territory.

— Carson Field

Stay Disciplined

The Sooners haven’t exactly been great at remaining disciplined this season when it comes to penalties. OU is 13th in the SEC in penalty yardage at 62.27 yards per game. LSU is ninth in the category, which isn’t great, but the Tigers are third in the league in drawing penalties, with their opponents being penalized 62.18 yards per game. The Sooners are last in the category at 36.18. On a day when emotions figure to be high, keeping a cool head will be at a premium on both sides. The Sooners can live with some penalties but they can’t afford drive-killers on offense, or ones that turn defensive stops into points on the other side.

— Ryan Aber

Take Care of Business

LSU is talented. To truly hammer home how tough the SEC is: The Bayou Bengals are having a terrible year where they've fired their coach — they're 7-4. This will not be a walk in the park for Oklahoma. However, the Sooners are the better team and are playing for bigger and better things. The weather is also not ideal for young men used to playing near the gulf. OU just needs to take care of business and play like the better team.

— Brady Trantham 

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football