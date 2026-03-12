Ella Parker Homers Twice as Oklahoma Run-Rules Tulsa in Final Tuneup Before SEC Play

NORMAN — Ella Parker homered twice, her fourth multi-home run game of the season, to lift Oklahoma over Tulsa 12-1 in five innings Wednesday at Love's Field.

The sixth-ranked Sooners homered five times overall, stretching their national lead in home runs to 108.

Oklahoma (24-2) has won 14 consecutive games, all but two of those in run-rule fashion. The Sooners are 11-0 at home.

The Sooners took the lead quickly, on Kasidi Pickering’s one-out RBI single up the middle to score Kai Minor.

Gabbie Garcia then belted her 12th home run of the season, a 217-footer, to make it 4-0.

After Lexi McDaniel flied out to right on a ball that was knocked down by the strong wind after looking like it would carry out off the bat, and Sydney Barker kept the inning alive with an infield single, Ailana Agbayani hammered a high fly to right that cut through the win for a two-run home run.

Agbayani has five home runs on the season, surpassing her total from last season and equalling her season high.

The Golden Hurricane got on the board against Allyssa Parker in the second on Madison Garcia's two-out single to right center.



It didn't take long for Oklahoma to get that run and more back.

Ella Parker followed Kai Minor's leadoff single with a line-drive, 220-foot, home run into the bleachers in left to make it 8-1. The home run was Parker's 12th of the season.

In the third, Parker delivered a no-doubt, 258-foot, three-run home run near the top of the bleachers in right center.

Parker's second home run was the Sooners' 107th of the season, tying the 2015 OU team for seventh-most in program history.

Oklahoma then passed that mark in the fourth, as McDaniel drilled a 262-foot home run that exited the bat at 84 mph out to left to cut through the wind.

The home run was McDaniel's eighth of the season.

Allyssa Parker went three innings, allowing three hits and striking out four with two walks, before giving way to Kierston Deal.

Deal, who has struggled for much of the season, retired the side in order in the fourth for her second consecutive scoreless outing.

Sydney Berzon pitched the fifth, loading the bases before getting a strikeout to end the game.

Oklahoma opens SEC play against Auburn with a three-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Love’s Field. The teams will play at 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.