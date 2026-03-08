NORMAN — Oklahoma is closing in quickly on 100 home runs.

Conference play hasn't even started.

The sixth-ranked Sooners bashed five more — including two from Ella Parker and perhaps the longest in Love's Field history from Kendall Wells — to beat Louisiana 10-0 in five innings in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday at Love's Field.

Oklahoma has 99 home runs on the season in just 24 games. The 2021 Sooners, who set an NCAA record with 161 home runs, needed 36 games to reach 100 — the fastest in NCAA history.

OU has won 11 consecutive games, with their last 10 all coming in run-rule fashion.

Earlier in the day, the Sooners beat Abilene Christian 8-0 in six innings.

Parker got the scoring started early, blasting her ninth home run of the season in the first after Kasidi Pickering led off the inning with a double down the right field line.

Parker's towering 210-foot home run came on a 1-1 pitch.

The Sooners extended the lead on Pickering's 212-foot, three-run home run to left in the second.

Ailana Agbayani drew a walk to start the inning and after an out, Abby Dayton beat out an infield single that bounded off Louisiana pitcher Sage Hoover.

Parker then made it back-to-back home runs with a 261-foot shot to center.

Parker joined Wells and Gabbie Garcia as Oklahoma players to hit at least 10 home runs this season.

The Sooners have hit back-to-back home runs eight times this season.

Garcia nearly added to her total later in the second, but it bounced off the outfielder's glove and back into the park to give Garcia a double.

The Sooners moved into run-rule territory in the fourth on — surprise, surprise — another Wells home run.

Wells turned on Julianne Tipton's 2-1 pitch and crushed it, 304-foot home run that went out of the park in left center.

Wells' home run, her 18th of the season, is believed to be the longest home run in Love's Field history.

It also gave her the national lead in home runs, breaking what had been a tie with UCLA's Megan Grant. The Bruins play later Saturday.

After Garcia reached on an error, Lexi McDaniel delivered a 267-home run to center to make it 10-0.

The home run was McDaniel's seventh of the season and second on the day.

Parker went 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs

Kai Minor went 0 for 3 to snap her 17-game hitting streak.

Audrey Lowry threw four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and walking none with five strikeouts to improve to 11-1.

Freshman Berkley Zache worked a scoreless fifth to end the game.

The Sooners (22-2) will take on the same two teams Sunday, playing Louisiana at 12:30 p.m. and Abilene Christian at 3 p.m. at Love's Field.