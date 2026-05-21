Excellent Chemistry is a Key Ingredient for Oklahoma's Standout Defense

NORMAN — To win in May and June, Patty Gasso knows all three phases of the game have to be firing on all cylinders.

Oklahoma’s offense impressed in the Norman Regional, and OU’s bats will undoubtedly get tested against Mississippi State in Super Regional play this weekend, but Gasso was especially happy with her pitching staff.

She said she saw a “change” in the mentality of her pitchers, which Gasso hopes that group will carry into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

This weekend, Oklahoma’s defense will get a nice test in support of the pitching staff.

The talent on display in OU’s infield is apparent, but Gasso believes the chemistry of her defense gives it a leg up when the stakes rise in May and June.

“We work on it a lot. We involve our pitchers on defense quite a bit because they are really, really important to that,” Gasso said on Wednesday.

It all starts with the bond that shortstop Gabbie Garcia and second baseman Ailana Agbayani have formed.

“If you’re watching, you can read that chemistry. They really, really enjoy working together,” Gasso said.

Garcia puts in the work behind the scenes, routinely staying late after practice to field extra groundballs in the infield, but the work the players put in off the field is almost as important in the sophomore’s view.

“Whether it’s going to dinner, really kind of getting to know each other and enjoy each other’s presence, I think it’s important just to value each other and also understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Garcia said.

Those bonds are then able to withstand the stress of a season.

“Communication is really important. Really not holding back and being able to be honest with each other and being able to also take the constructive criticism as well,” Garcia said.

Garcia and Agbayani have formed the foundation of OU’s infield, but they’ve also been able to integrate Sydney Barker at third as well as Isabela Emerling, Lexi McDaniel and Allyssa Parker at first.

“Gabbie is really connected and trusts Sydney Barker in that 5-6 hole,” Gasso said. “Those two work together well. First base is still just whoever’s swinging and just continuing to teach them how to play the position because it’s kind of new to a few of them.

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“But I think the defense with the pitchers and Kendall Wells behind the plate is one of the best in the country.”

Only two Mississippi State hitters have hit double-digit home runs, meaning the OU defense will have plenty of work to do this weekend, but Gasso believes they are ready for the challenge.

The Sooners and the Bulldogs will open Super Regional action at Love’s Field on Friday at 12 p.m.