Oklahoma One Win Away From Return to Super Regionals

The Sooners are one win away from hosting a Super Regional at Love's Field.

No. 3 Oklahoma has made quick work of the NCAA Tournament so far, brushing aside Binghamton and Kansas in a pair of five-inning run-rule victories on Friday and Saturday to reach Sunday's Regional Final.

OU will have two bites at the apple on Sunday, as the Sooners would have to fall twice to crash out of the Norman Regional, and only Michigan stands in the way.

How to Watch the Norman Regional Final

When: Sunday, May 17

Sunday, May 17 Where: Love's Field, Norman, Okla.

Love's Field, Norman, Okla. Time: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Channel: SEC Network

The Wolverines lost to Kansas on Friday, but battled back through the losers' bracket to face Oklahoma.

Patty Gasso just hopes that Sunday is a continuation of the offensive displays from Friday and Saturday, which have been efficient and impressive.

"I felt like it was a dominating performance today by the Sooners," Gasso said after Saturday's victory over Kansas.

The Sooners won 9-0, including a six-run outburst in the fourth.

Oklahoma was able to put pressure on the Kansas pitching staff in the fourth inning without smashing a ball over the fence at Love's Field, which Gasso sees as a sign of an offense truly firing on all cylinders.

"I love home runs. Everybody loves home runs, but I love watching our team run the bases," Gasso said. "It's fun to put them in motion sometimes. It was good heads-up base running.

"We were that all day long. We can do it all kinds of ways, as long as we swing hard."

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The Wolverines made it to Sunday in part due to the performances by Gabby Ellis in the circle on Saturday.

She pitched all seven innings of Michigan's 6-0 triumph over Binghamton, then she returned to the circle to toss 34 pitches across two innings against Kansas. Friday, ellis threw 7 1/3 innings in the Wolverines' loss to Kansas.

If Michigan is able to upset the Sooners in the first game on Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network), then the two teams will immediately meet again at 4:30 p.m. in a winner-take-all contest.

If Oklahoma takes care of business in the first contest, it will advance to host a Super Regional against the winner of the Eugene Regional next weekend at Love's Field for the right to return to the Women's College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.