Former Oklahoma Players Named to Represent Team USA

NORMAN — Five former Oklahoma softball players and two current members of the Sooners roster were named to a pair of Team USA rosters Wednesday.

Alyssa Brito, Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings and Kelly Maxwell were named to the World Baseball Softball Confederation's World Cup Group C roster.

Those four will represent Team USA in the even from September 12-16 in Oklahoma City.

Former Oklahoma catcher Jocelyn Erickson, who transferred to Florida, is one of two players who will also compete with the team in the International Cup, July 30-Aug. 3 in Oklahoma City.

The rest of the roster includes former Alabama standout Montana Fouts, Texas alum Janae Jefferson, Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens.

Oklahoma leads that roster with four picks, followed by UCLA with three. Kentucky and Tennessee have two representatives each.

Three more Sooners standouts — one alum and two current members — were named to the U.S. Women's Elite Team roster for the International Cup in Oklahoma City. Both teams will compete separately.

That roster features former Sooners standout Keilani Ricketts and shortstop Gabbie Garcia and catcher Kendall Wells.

Wells was one of three players added to the Team USA athlete pool a day earlier.

The elite team roster includes five current college athletes plus 13 former college standouts. Wells and Florida's Taylor Shumaker will be making their international debuts.

UCLA leads that roster with five pitcks, with Oklahoma featuring three athletes and Texas two.

Sooners coach Patty Gasso is Team USA's head coach. The coaching pool also includes Gasso's longtime assistants JT Gasso and Jennifer Rocha as well as former OU assistant Jennifer McFalls, who is Kansas' head coach. Former Tulsa head coach and Oklahoma State assistant John Bargfeldt is also in the coaches pool.

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WBSC World Cup Group Stage Roster

Maya Brady, UCLA

Alyssa Brito, Oklahoma

Erin Coffel, Kentucky

Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma

Montana Fouts, Alabama

Racehl Garcia. UCLA

Megan Grant. UCLA

Janae Jefferson, Texas

Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma

Lexi Kilfoyl. Oklahoma State

Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky

Aubrey Leach, Tennessee

Kelly Maxwell, Oklahoma

Dejah Mulipola, Arizona

Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Skylar Wallace, Florida

Jocelyn Erickson, Florida*

Hannah Flippen, Utah*

*Players who will compete in the International Cup only.

USA Women's Elite Team Roster

Reese Atwood, Texas

NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech

Ally Carda, UCLA

Megan Faraimo, UCLA

Aleena Garcia, UCLA

Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma

Ana Gold, Duke

Sahvanna Jaquish. LSU

Teagan Kavan, Texas

Baylee Klingler, Washington

Sydney McKinney, Wichita State

Bubba Nickles-Camarena, UCLA

Keilani Ricketts, Oklahoma

Sierra Sacco-Ferrie, Mississippi State

Taylor Shumaker, Florida

Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

Morgan Zerkle, Marshall



