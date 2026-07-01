Former Oklahoma Players Named to Represent Team USA
NORMAN — Five former Oklahoma softball players and two current members of the Sooners roster were named to a pair of Team USA rosters Wednesday.
Alyssa Brito, Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings and Kelly Maxwell were named to the World Baseball Softball Confederation's World Cup Group C roster.
Those four will represent Team USA in the even from September 12-16 in Oklahoma City.
Former Oklahoma catcher Jocelyn Erickson, who transferred to Florida, is one of two players who will also compete with the team in the International Cup, July 30-Aug. 3 in Oklahoma City.
The rest of the roster includes former Alabama standout Montana Fouts, Texas alum Janae Jefferson, Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens.
Oklahoma leads that roster with four picks, followed by UCLA with three. Kentucky and Tennessee have two representatives each.
Three more Sooners standouts — one alum and two current members — were named to the U.S. Women's Elite Team roster for the International Cup in Oklahoma City. Both teams will compete separately.
That roster features former Sooners standout Keilani Ricketts and shortstop Gabbie Garcia and catcher Kendall Wells.
Wells was one of three players added to the Team USA athlete pool a day earlier.
The elite team roster includes five current college athletes plus 13 former college standouts. Wells and Florida's Taylor Shumaker will be making their international debuts.
UCLA leads that roster with five pitcks, with Oklahoma featuring three athletes and Texas two.
Sooners coach Patty Gasso is Team USA's head coach. The coaching pool also includes Gasso's longtime assistants JT Gasso and Jennifer Rocha as well as former OU assistant Jennifer McFalls, who is Kansas' head coach. Former Tulsa head coach and Oklahoma State assistant John Bargfeldt is also in the coaches pool.
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WBSC World Cup Group Stage Roster
Maya Brady, UCLA
Alyssa Brito, Oklahoma
Erin Coffel, Kentucky
Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma
Montana Fouts, Alabama
Racehl Garcia. UCLA
Megan Grant. UCLA
Janae Jefferson, Texas
Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma
Lexi Kilfoyl. Oklahoma State
Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky
Aubrey Leach, Tennessee
Kelly Maxwell, Oklahoma
Dejah Mulipola, Arizona
Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee
Skylar Wallace, Florida
Jocelyn Erickson, Florida*
Hannah Flippen, Utah*
*Players who will compete in the International Cup only.
USA Women's Elite Team Roster
Reese Atwood, Texas
NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech
Ally Carda, UCLA
Megan Faraimo, UCLA
Aleena Garcia, UCLA
Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma
Ana Gold, Duke
Sahvanna Jaquish. LSU
Teagan Kavan, Texas
Baylee Klingler, Washington
Sydney McKinney, Wichita State
Bubba Nickles-Camarena, UCLA
Keilani Ricketts, Oklahoma
Sierra Sacco-Ferrie, Mississippi State
Taylor Shumaker, Florida
Kendall Wells, Oklahoma
Morgan Zerkle, Marshall
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.