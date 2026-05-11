Full Schedule Set for Oklahoma’s Norman Regional
The entire schedule for Oklahoma’s opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament has been set.
OU, the tournament’s 3-seed, will open the Norman Regional against Binghamton on Friday at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
The contest between Michigan and Kansas will follow on Friday at 5 p.m. (ESPNU).
Friday’s winners will meet at Love’s Field at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the two losers of Friday’s opening contests will battle in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The victor of the first game on Saturday will advance to Sunday’s Regional Final, which will start at 2 p.m., where they will just have to win one game to advance to a Super Regional.
The loser of the winners’ bracket game on Saturday will return to Love’s Field at 7 p.m. on Saturday in an elimination game against the winner of the first losers’ bracket game.
If the team that emerges out of the losers’ bracket wins the first contest on Sunday, a winner-take-all contest will be played at 4:30 p.m. at Love’s Field to determine the team that will advance to a Super Regional.
Norman Regional Schedule at Love's Field
- Game 1: Binghamton vs. No. 3 Oklahoma, Friday, 2:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Michigan vs. Kansas, Friday, 5 p.m.
- Game 3: G1 Winner vs. G2 Winner, Saturday, 2 p.m.
- Game 4: G1 Loser vs. G2 Loser, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
- Game 5: G4 Winner vs. G3 Loser, Saturday, 7 p.m.
- Game 6: G3 Winner vs. G5 Winner, Sunday, 2 p.m.
- Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, 4:30 p.m.
The Sooners are hosting an NCAA Regional for the 15th-consecutive tournament.
Oklahoma enters the weekend 48-8 overall after capturing the SEC regular-season title for the second straight year.
Kansas is 35-19 after posting a 14-10 mark in Big 12 play this year. The Jayhawks beat UCF in their first contest at the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City before falling to Texas Tech 14-0 in the tournament’s semifinals.
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Michigan was dubbed the last team into the tournament field by the NCAA Selection Committee. The Wolverines are 34-20 overall and finished 11-13 in Big Ten play.
Binghamton is 20-25 overall this season, but they posted a 15-5 mark in the American East, and it emerged as the American East Tournament Champion to book its spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The winner of the Norman Regional will be matched up with the winner of the Eugene Regional in Super Regional action.
No. 14 Oregon will play host to Mississippi State, Saint Mary’s and Idaho State.
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman