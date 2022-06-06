Oklahoma Softball: Hope Trautwein Delivered When Sooners Needed it Most

The Sooners clinched a spot in the championship series behind a dominant performance from their transfer pitcher from North Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — After defeating Northwestern on Thursday, Hope Trautwein made it clear that her move to Norman was to play in big time games.

On Monday, the Sooners desperately needed Trautwein in the biggest game of the year, and she delivered.

After pitching back-to-back games in the Women’s College World Series, including a full seven-inning performance against Texas, Trautwein had to take a break. It seemed like the gameplan was to see if Nicole May and Jordy Bahl could get the job done, allowing Trautwein much needed rest.

May and Bahl each experienced struggles against a talented UCLA lineup as the Sooners plan seemed to unravel. Oklahoma allowed seven runs in their opening 7-3 loss to the Bruins, marking the second-highest total of the season.

The Sooners allowed six hits, letting the Bruins find a solid rhythm on the offensive end. After complete domination over the past few weeks, Oklahoma was suddenly a game away from the 2022 season coming to a close.

When Trautwein took the mound to start game two, though, she was in complete control from the first pitch.

Her approach was suffocating, shutting down the Bruins from the beginning. The senior finished with six strikeouts, allowing just two hits in five innings, powering Oklahoma to a dominating 15-0 win. It was one of her best outings of the season.

"I stuck to my routine," Trautwein said. "That's something I've been working for a long time, pretty much the whole postseason now. I was just treating it like another game. There's no reason to psych myself out by treating it like it's a special game that we have to win. We don't have to do anything, just have to play our game, and that's what we were doing."

After transferring to Oklahoma to get to the Women’s College World Series, it’s fitting that Trautwein’s dominant stretch has helped punched Oklahoma’s ticket to the championship series.

While the moment was big, Trautwein’s performance was bigger. She seemed to be cool, calm and collected the entire game, providing much needed reassurance for the Sooners. Even though the pitching staff struggled in the first matchup, OU couldn’t find any offense either. With Trautwein in the circle, lack of offense didn’t seem to worry the Sooners. They were finally playing free.

"I think Hope felt very confident," said OU head coach Patty Gasso. "She's been throwing really, really well. It was just kind of 'I'm going to get your back; nobody beats us twice.’ "

Trautwein’s victory was her 21st of the season, good for a .954 winning percentage. Her play has lifted the Sooners to another level this season, and was crucial down the stretch. With Bahl sidelined the last month, Trautwein's ascension to the team's ace has been just what Oklahoma needed.

"I really have locked into my routine as I have thrown more innings," Trautwein said. "Being comfortable and knowing my team has my back, it's getting easier as the innings go on."

With the bounce back, the Sooners have a clear path to win back-to-back national championships.

The first pitch of the championship series is set for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, as OU awaits the winner of Oklahoma State and Texas.