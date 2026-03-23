Kai Minor Homers Twice as Oklahoma Beats Ole Miss

Kai Minor's offensive production might be slightly overshadowed by fellow freshman Kendall Wells this season for Oklahoma.

Her power might be overshadowed a bit by her own speed.

But Sunday, Minor's pop was front-and-center as she homered twice in the Sooners' 14-2, five-inning win over Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.

Minor's first career multi-home run game helped Oklahoma extend its winning streak to 20. The Sooners have won 17 games by run rule during that streak.

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Oklahoma homered five times to move their season mark to 127, extending the SEC record they set the day before and to move into third place in program and into seventh place in NCAA history during just the second weekend of conference play.

Gabbie Garcia, Kasidi Pickering and Abby Dayton also hit homers for the Sooners (31-2).

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Going into the series, OU coach Patty Gasso said the team had sophomore pitcher Miali Guachino's back as Guachino returned to Ole Miss for the first time since transferring to Norman in the offseason.

In Guachino's start, the Sooners lived up to that from the jump, scoring four runs before Guachino went out to the circle for the first time.

Isabela Emerling got the scoring started with an RBI groundout after two first-inning walks, before Garcia and Minor bashed back-to-back home runs.

It was the 10th time this season the Sooners have hit back-to-back homers.

Garcia's homer was her 15th of the season.

After the Rebels put runnings on first and second with one out against Guachino in the first, she struck out Madi George and Taylor Roman to end the inning.

Dayton led off the second with a walk, one of nine Oklahoma drew in the game, before Pickering delivered her 13th home run of the season to make it 6-0.

The Sooners added two more in the third on Minor's sixth home run of the season after Garcia drew a leadoff walk.

That was plenty of support for Guachino but the offense just kept coming.

Oklahoma added six more in the fourth to not only move the game into run-rule territory but put it safely there.

Garcia drove in her third run of the day on a double down the left-field line — another scoring opportunity that began with a walk — and then after another walk, Sydney Barker drew a bases-loaded walk to force in another run.

Dayton then followed with a grand slam, her fifth home run of the season.

After struggling a bit in her initial SEC start for the Sooners last weekend against Auburn, Guachino was much better against her old team.

She pitched four innings, allowing just three hit and one run — on a leadoff homer in the second — while striking out five with just one walk to improve to 8-0.

Sydney Berzon allowed a run in the fifth before finishing off Ole Miss to secure the series win.

The series concludes with the finale at 6 p.m. Monday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.