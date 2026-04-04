Kai Minor Showed Why 'She’s Everything You’d Want' as Oklahoma's Leadoff on Saturday

NORMAN — Kai Minor took everybody by surprise.

The Oklahoma freshman led off the third inning of Saturday’s 12-2 win over Kentucky, and she dribbled the ball back up the middle.

Though neither of the Wildcats’ middle infielders was able to get a glove on the ball as it rolled into center, and with Emory Donaldson not really charging to meet the ball in the outfield, Minor rounded first.

Minor could have probably stolen second base if she wanted to stay put at first, but was fast enough to slide in under the tag and fire the OU dugout up with her double.

a DOUBLE up the middle 🤯@KaiMoney2025 is speed 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/JykaftPyhz — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 4, 2026

“She sees things and she reacts,” Patty Gasso said after the win.

Minor’s come into Norman and done everything Gasso could have hoped for.

She’s an excellent defensive piece in center field, covering as much ground as anyone in the country.

She gets on base and is a constant threat to swipe additional bags — so much so that Gasso herself said Oklahoma virtually sees any walk or single by Minor as a double because she’ll turn around and take second.

Gasso moved her to the leadoff spot for Oklahoma’s series finale against LSU last Sunday and left her there for the past four games.

The result?

Minor’s gone 7-for-16 at the plate with three RBIs, two walks and four stolen bases in the last five games.

“She’s awesome,” Kentucky coach Rachel Lawson said. “… You know she’s good and you scout and you’re like, ‘OK. She can hit the ball and she’s fast.’ But she is fast.

“… Really good player. Good head on her shoulders, she doesn’t swing out of the zone a lot. Just for her age and her experience, she’s incredible.”

Oklahoma outfielder Kai Minor signals that she is safe after doubling against Kentucky at Love's Field. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on Si

Gasso said that Minor didn’t do much talking when she first arrived, but that as the season has gone, she’s grown into her role with the Sooners.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

“She came in here very quiet, very, very reserved. Now she has found herself here, very comfortable. Jokes around with me, jokes around with the team,” Gasso said. “… It’s been a while since I have been giving a lot of steal signs so it’s been fun with her, Ailana (Agbayani), we’ve got some people that can run.

"But Kai, she is just a dynamic athlete, just fast, she’s everything, she’s everything you’d want in a leadoff right now.”