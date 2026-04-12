Katie Stewart's Walk-Off Blast Snaps Oklahoma's Seven-Game Winning Streak

Katie Stewart bashed a two-run home run, her second of the day, to give Texas an 8-6, eighth-inning win over second-ranked Oklahoma on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

The loss snapped Oklahoma's seven-game winning streak.

The Sooners trailed for much of the day before tying it in the seventh, then taking the lead in the top of the eighth.

After a leadoff home run to tie it in the bottom of the inning, Stewart blasted a no-doubt home run to left off Audrey Lowry (18-2) to end the game.

Stewart turned toward the Texas bench and slammed the bat to the ground before rounding the bases as the Longhorns salvaged the final game of the series.

The Sooners (40-4, 13-2 SEC) trailed by a pair entering the seventh but with the heart of the order — Ella Parker, Kendall Wells and Gabbie Garcia — coming up against Longhorns starter Teagan Kavan.

Parker led off with a double to right center before Wells popped foul to first base.

Garcia worked the count full before blasting Kavan's rise ball over the right-field wall to tie the game for the first time since it was scoreless.

Garcia also homered in Saturday's 4-3 win.

The Sooners took the lead in the eighth, on Kai Minor's single off Stewart's glove at first, allowing Sydney Barker to race around to score.

But Texas tied it quickly in the first, on Hannah Wells' pinch-hit home run off Audrey Lowry to lead off the bottom of the eighth.

With one out, Kayden Henry beat out an infield single before Stewart blasted Lowry's 2-0 delivery high off the apartment building in left to end the game.

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Sydney Berzon worked through some difficulty in the first, when Henry and Stewart reach base to start the inning.

Viviana Martinez then reached on a fielder's choice that retired the lead runner before Berzon struck out Reece Atwood for the second out.

After walking Leighann Goode to load the bases, Berzon got Ashton Maloney to bounce into a fielder's choice up the middle to end the threat.

But Berzon couldn't work her way out of a jam in the second after a pair of one-out singles were followed by a first-pitch, three-run home run from Henry to center.

The Sooners wasted little time getting a run back, as Abby Dayton drove Kavan's 3-2 pitch out to right center to make it 3-1.

After Kai Minor's groundout, Parker and Wells drew four-pitch walks before Kavan struck out Garcia and got Kasidi Pickering to fly out to center to end the inning.

With one out and one on in the bottom of the third, Patty Gasso brought on Kierston Deal in relief.

Deal, making just her third appearance in SEC play, escaped the inning without damage.

The Sooners then took advantage of a defensive miscue in the fourth after the first two hitters were retired.

Barker kept the inning alive with a single, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Dayton then followed with a single before Minor hit a grounder to the left of third baseman Jaycie Nichols. Nichols could handle the play, allowing Barker to come across to cut the deficit to one, 3-2.

After freshman Berkley Zache got out of the fourth, striking out Atwood with two runners in scoring position to end the threat, Good drove Zache's first pitch of the fifth out to left center to once again give Texas some cushion.

Zache retired the next two hitters before giving way to fellow freshman Allyssa Parker, who finished off the inning.

The Sooners got one back in the sixth after Ailana Agbayani led off the inning with a single and then advanced to second on a passed ball.

Barker moved Agbayani to third with a flyout to left before Dayton. drove in her second run of the day with a sacrifice fly to center.

But the Longhorns struck again with the long ball in the bottom of the inning on Stewart's one-out solo homer to left center.