Live Updates From Oklahoma's Fall Exhibition With Oklahoma Christian
NORMAN — Follow along for Ryan Chapman’s observations throughout Oklahoma’s fall exhibition with Oklahoma Christian University. Just keep refreshing this page for live updates from Love’s Field.
Middle 2
The top of the second belonged to Gabbie Garcia.
She caught a pair of soft popups, then Sydney Barker fielded and recorded the third out.
No hard contact off Berzon yet, and no balls have left the infield.
End 1
The Sooners also went three-up, three down in the first.
Both Ella Parker and Gabbie Garcia grounded out to second, then Kendall Wells rocketed a hard-hit grounder to short, but OCU was able to avoid a bobble in the glove and throw out the freshman catcher.
Middle 1
Sydney Berzon made quick work of the Oklahoma Christian lineup in the first.
She fed a pair of ground balls to the infield, and then the third out came on a short popup to Sydney Barker at first.
6:25 p.m.
We’re rolling through the pre-game introductions right now.
It appears that LSU transfer Sydney Berzon is going to get the ball first to start this thing in the circle for the Sooners.
We’ll also see Ella Parker playing a bit in left field and Kasidi Pickering will DP. A little switch for the pair of star juniors.
6:10 p.m.
We’re slated for 10 innings of action tonight between Oklahoma and OCU.
The Sooners will be back in action on Friday night at Love’s Field in the second Battle Series scrimmage of the 2025 fall slate.