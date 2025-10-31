Live Updates From Oklahoma's Fourth Battle Series Contest
NORMAN — Oklahoma softball held its fourth of five Battle Series scrimmages of the fall on Friday night at Love's Field.
This one featured Halloween-themed team names, with the Shay Nightmares, Jessice Skulls and Pumpkin Smashers facing off in the unique three-team format.
Follow along with Ryan Aber's live updates here:
Third inning
Middle 3
For the first time tonight, there’s been a 1-2-3 inning.
After Berzon retired Tia Milloy on a grounder to second, sophomore Audrey Lowry came on and got Allyssa Parker to ground out to second before McEnroe-Marinas skied to second to end the inning.
Top 3
Chaney Helton had a one-out infield single to second off Zache, before McDaniel hit a soft pop to the shortstop in shallow left to end the frame.
Second inning
Bottom 2
Ailana Agbayani hit a hard double down the right-field line with two outs off Guachino, but the pitcher came back to retire Minor on a fly out on the infield to end the inning.
Middle 2
Allyssa Parker delivered a double to right center, and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas followed with an RBI single to center to give the Jessica Skulls their second run of the game.
McEnroe-Marinas then was caught off on a slow line out to second, ending the inning on a doubleplay.
Top 2
Lexi McDaniel, Kendall Wells and Gabbie Garcia started with three consecutive singles off Zache.
With the bases loaded, Allyssa Parker came on and walked Kasidi Pickering to force a run home, Chaney Helton delivered an RBI single to center.
Wells nearly tried to score but Minor’s quick throw in forced Wells to put on the brakes.
There was confusion on the next play as McDaniel skied one to short left field.
The ball dropped off a defender’s glove, and the runners raced to advance.
One run scored, but the play resulted in an off double play as no infield fly was called. Umpires conferred about the call after the play.
The Shay Nightmares lead 3-1-1.
First Inning
Bottom 1
Ella Parker smoked a one-out line-drive home run into the center field batters' eye off Ole Miss transfer pitcher Miali Guachino.
Guachino got out of the inning without further damage.
Middle 1
Sydney Berzon, an LSU transfer, took the circle against the Jessica Skulls.
Abigale Dayton's one-out single to center kicked off the offense, and freshman Allyssa Parker's two-out infield single kept the inning alive.
Shortstop Gabbie Garcia made a great stop of Parker's hit into the hole, and Garcia quickly got off a throw to first but Parker was safe by a wide margin as the throw was a bit wide.
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas then hit a hard smash to third, where it was knocked down but the ball kicked into short left field to allow the run to come across and Parker to race toward third.
Jessica Skulls lead 1-0 with Pumpkin Smashers coming up.
Top 1
Freshman Kendall Wells got the scrimmage started with a hard hit into right center but Kai Minor made a nice play to hold Wells to a single.
Freshman Berkley Zache retired the next three in order.