Three Takeaways From Oklahoma Softball's Friday Battle Series

Freshmen Kendall Wells, Kai Minor showed off impressive aspects of their games during the Sooners' Battle Series matchup Friday at Love's Field.

Ryan Aber

Oklahoma catcher Kendall Wells
Oklahoma catcher Kendall Wells / Carson Field, Sooners On SI

NORMAN — Oklahoma softball continued its fall slate with its second Battle Series matchup Friday at Love’s Field.

The event had a unique three-team format with the teams named for Sooners’ legends — Team Ricketts, Team Chamberlain and Team Alo.

After setting an OU fall record for attendance in Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma Christian, the Sooners drew a crowd of 1,866 on Friday.

Team Chamberlain dominated, scoring 10 while Team Ricketts scored four and Team Alo three.

The Sooners' fall schedule continues with the third Battle Series matchup at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Love's Field.

Here are three takeaways from the Battle Series showdown:

Kendall Wells Stays Red Hot

No Sooners hitter has been as hot this fall as freshman Kendall Wells.

Wells delivered her fifth and sixth home run of the fall. 

In the second inning, Wells kicked off a set of back-to-back-to-back home runs by Team Chamberlain.

Wells blasted a pitch from Sydney Berzon over the seating area beyond the center field batter’s eye for a two-run homer.

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Sydney Barker followed with home runs off Berzon to break the game open.

Wells wasn’t done.

She delivered a two-run homer to left center — a smoking liner off Berkley Zache — later in the game. She also added two doubles and a single.

Isabela Emerling hit a pair of home runs in the game to help Team Ricketts, and Kasidi Pickering hit a towering blast as well.

Kai Minor Displays Impressive Glove

Another freshman, Kai Minor, came up big later in the game, robbing a pair of hits in the gap.

In Team Chamberlain’s sixth at-bat, Minor tracked deep into the gap in right center to track down Nelly McEnroe-Marinas’s liner at the wall.

McEnroe-Marinas had a double and single earlier in the game.

Minor wasn’t done.

In the next half inning, the final frame of the night, Minor went into the gap in left center to rob Ailana Agbayani of a hit.

Sophomore Gabbie Garcia made a big-time play to end the game, diving to snag Ella Parker’s liner in the air for the final out of the night.

Audrey Lowry, Sooners
Oklahoma's Audrey Lowry (24) throws a pitch during the college softball game between OU and the Central Florida at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Friday, April, 4, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Audrey Lowry Works Efficiently

Before sophomore Audrey Lowry came into the game later, there weren’t any one-two-three innings.

Lowry changed that and made it the norm late.

Lowry retired Team Alo in order in the fifth, getting Agbayani to fly out high to third, Chaney Helton to ground out to short and Parker to foul out to third to end the frame.

Lowry ultimately threw three innings, facing just one over the minimum as she surrendered no hits and walked none with one strikeout.

