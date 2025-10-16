Why Patty Gasso Believes Pitcher Sydney Berzon Will Fulfill Her Potential at Oklahoma
NORMAN — Patty Gasso believes the best is yet to come for Sydney Berzon.
The senior right-hander enjoyed three productive years at LSU before entering the transfer portal.
She earned NFCA Third Team All-American honors as a freshman, and was named to the NFCA All-American Second Team in 2024 before earning All-SEC Second Team plaudits last season.
But Gasso is expecting even more out of Berzon now that she’s paired with OU pitching coach Jennifer Rocha.
“She brings in some senior leadership, as does (Kierston Deal),” Gasso said on Wednesday. “But Sydney Berzon is going to get better than she is right now.”
Berzon retired all six batters she faced in Oklahoma’s 35-0 exhibition victory over OCU on Wednesday, and she didn’t allow a ball to leave the infield.
In two innings against the OU lineup in the first Battle Series scrimmage at the beginning of the month, she struck out one batter and allowed three hits, one run and a walk.
As the fall progresses, Gasso expects Berzon to feel even better physically as she grows into her role with the Sooners.
“I know that she is in a new program with a new coach, with a new training staff, we’re really working hard to give her what she needs and have the right people working for her,” Gasso said. “When that happens, and she's totally committed to the rehab side of things and working in the training room, but when that happens, you're going to see something.”
As a freshman, Berzon struck out 127 batters in 143 innings, and she posted a 1.91 ERA.
She was even better as a sophomore, ending the year with a 1.78 ERA and 185 strikeouts on just 46 walks in 204 total innings of action.
Berzon’s ERA dropped to 2.46 a year ago in 139 1/3 innings, and her strikeout numbers dipped to 104 total strikeouts while issuing just 44 walks. She also allowed a career-high 13 home runs across 30 appearances, but she’ll play a crucial piece on Oklahoma’s deep pitching staff in 2026.
“I think it's outstanding. They all give different looks,” Gasso said. “They're all very confident. It's just that iron sharpens iron thing.”
The Sooners have to replace the innings Sam Landry pitched a year ago.
After transferring in from Louisiana, Landry quickly cemented herself as the staff’s ace, often getting the ball on Friday and Sunday throughout each conference series.
Along with Berzon and Deal, OU also has a returning veteran in sophomore Audrey Lowry, as well as freshmen Berkley Zache and Allyssa Parker and Mississippi transfer Miali Guachino.
While Berzon has fed the OU defense with ground balls throughout the fall, Guachino has played the role of strikeout specialist.
Guachino struck out four Oklahoma bats in the first Battle Series scrimmage, and she fanned five OCU batters on Wednesday night.
But Gasso and Rocha have high hopes for the ceiling Berzon can hit this year in Norman — potential that she flashed all throughout her time in Baton Rouge.
“She's going to become what she always thought she could become,” Gasso said. “And what's going to be wonderful about it, it's happening here at Oklahoma in her senior year. So I'm just glad we're all going to be here to witness it.”