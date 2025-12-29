Oklahoma Set to Lose Veteran Offensive Lineman to Transfer Portal per Report

Another veteran piece of Oklahoma’s offensive line appears to be on the search for a new home.

Center Troy Everett is expected to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Friday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Monday.

Everett had to battle through a pair of major injuries in his time with the Sooners.

He made just one appearance this past season before suffering a season-ending injury, which saw Jake Maikkula take over as OU’s starting center.

Everett suffered an injury during spring practice in 2024, a setback that cost him the early portion of the year, but he worked back to appear in eight games, making seven starts.

He transferred to Norman from Appalachian State ahead of the 2023 season, where he appeared in nine games, including making four starts at left guard.

Across three seasons, he made 18 total appearances for the Sooners, including 12 starts.

Everett appealed to the NCAA for another year of eligibility, seeking a medical waiver to cover the 2025 season.

"We're applying for it right now, but we don't know for sure," Everett said of the medical waiver process on Nov. 24. "I still don't know what I'm doing yet. It's either this or just go back home, learn a trade, and start doing HVAC installation."

The 6-foot-3 veteran is the third OU lineman who is set to enter the portal at the end of the week.

Veteran Jacob Sexton will be looking for a new home when the portal opens on Friday, as will Isaiah Autry-Dent.

Sexton will have one year of eligibility remaining, like Everett, while Autry-Dent will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Projected starters for 2026 in offensive tackles Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje, guard Eddy Pierre-Louis can return for OU, as can Maikkula at center.

The Sooners also have experienced starters in guard Heath Ozaeta and tackle Logan Howland, who have yet to indicate a move away from Norman, and if offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh can convince the duo to return, the Sooners should have experienced depth across the line next season.

This offseason, there will only be one transfer portal window for players to enter.

The window begins on Jan. 2, and it will run through Jan. 16.

Players just have to have their information entered into the portal by the time it closes, though they can enroll at their new schools beyond Jan. 16.