Live Updates: Oklahoma and Texas Clash for Spot in WCWS Semifinals

The 2-seeded Sooners and the 6-seeded Longhorns meet for the fourth time in 2025, this time at Devon Park, for a spot in Monday's WCWS semifinals.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma Sooners infielder Gabbie Garcia at the Women's College World Series.
Oklahoma Sooners infielder Gabbie Garcia at the Women's College World Series. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

OKLAHOMA CITY — Follow along as Ryan Chapman offers his real-time observations from Devon Park as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners take on the 6-seeded Texas Longhorns for a spot in Monday’s WCWS semifinals. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman’s updates throughout the contest.

1:55 p.m.

No funny business. It will be Sam Landry going blow for blow with Teagan Kavan in the circle. 

Otherwise, Oklahoma’s lineup remains unchanged. 

Let’s softball.

Oklahoma's starting lineup vs. Texas.
Oklahoma's starting lineup vs. Texas. / OU Stats
Texas' startling lineup vs. Oklahoma.
Texas' startling lineup vs. Oklahoma. / OU Stats

1:40 p.m.

It already looks like a more familiar Devon Park setting today. 

Thursday there were plenty of OU fans, but the outfield was littered with travel ball teams and neutral fans. 

Walking around the parking lot and the concourse, it’s all crimson all the time. 

Still waiting on the starting lineups, but the big question is if Texas will start its ace, Teagan Kavan. She was phenomenal on Thursday, but has had horrific outings against the Sooners so far in her career. 

