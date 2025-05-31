Live Updates: Oklahoma and Texas Clash for Spot in WCWS Semifinals
OKLAHOMA CITY — Follow along as Ryan Chapman offers his real-time observations from Devon Park as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners take on the 6-seeded Texas Longhorns for a spot in Monday’s WCWS semifinals. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman’s updates throughout the contest.
1:55 p.m.
No funny business. It will be Sam Landry going blow for blow with Teagan Kavan in the circle.
Otherwise, Oklahoma’s lineup remains unchanged.
Let’s softball.
1:40 p.m.
It already looks like a more familiar Devon Park setting today.
Thursday there were plenty of OU fans, but the outfield was littered with travel ball teams and neutral fans.
Walking around the parking lot and the concourse, it’s all crimson all the time.
Still waiting on the starting lineups, but the big question is if Texas will start its ace, Teagan Kavan. She was phenomenal on Thursday, but has had horrific outings against the Sooners so far in her career.