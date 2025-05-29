Live Updates: Oklahoma Looks to Avenge Tennessee Loss to Open the WCWS
OKLAHOMA CITY — Follow along as Ryan Chapman offers his real-time observations from Devon Park as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners open the Women’s College World Series against the 7-seeded Tennessee Volunteers. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman’s updates throughout the contest.
2:28 p.m.
Oklahoma got out of the inning without conceding another run. Put an asterisk on that as the Sooners avoided disaster and can go to work again on Pickens.
Landry has given up nine hits twice this year — once in the season opener against San Diego State and once in OU’s win over Florida on May 3, a game that went nine innings.
The Vols already have four hits through two innings.
Sydney Barker, Cydney Sanders and Ailana Agbayani are due up in the bottom of the second with Oklahoma trailing 2-1.
2:26 p.m.
Patty Gasso’s defense got to work to save a run.
Instead of taking the fielder’s choice at first and allowing another run to score, OU went home, worked through a run down and got the out at the plate.
Runners are again at second and third, but there are two away with Leach stepping up.
2:23 p.m.
The Vols have runners on second and third again.
Tennessee is sitting on Landry’s changeup and dropping balls into gaps all around the outfield.
Oklahoma has one away, but the double play is essentially off the board as 9-hole hitter Saviya Morgan steps in. Landry is going to have to battle the top of the lineup to get out of this frame unscathed.
2:21 p.m.
Parker’s bomb was only the seventh home run Pickens has given up all year.
Nebraska homered in the first game of the Knoxville Super Regional, but she kept all the balls in the park in the final two games against the Cornhuskers.
2:14 p.m.
Pickens responded from the homer by striking out Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and getting Gabbie Garcia to pop up, but getting a quick response from Parker can only be good news for a young Sooner squad.
2:11 p.m.
Hello, Ella Parker!
The standout sophomore hammers her 14th home run of the season into the front row in right field.
That was a bad miss by Pickens and Parker took her for a ride.
Even Kasidi Pickering’s lineout was good contact.
Sooners just down 2-1 with one away in the bottom of the first.
2:04 p.m.
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas made a really nice play on a slow bouncing ball from McKenna Gibson’s bat to end the inning.
Landry needed 21 pitches to get through the first, and the OU offense will go to work down 2-0.
2:01 p.m.
Landry retired her first batter of the day with a full count strikeout, but Sophia Nugent’s sacrifice fly doubled the Volunteer lead.
Pitching coach Jen Rocha is now in the circle to talk things over with Landry and Emerling.
1:58 p.m.
Early nerves from the Sooners.
Isabela Emerling allows a run to score on a passed ball and Pannell advanced to third.
The OU infield conferenced in the circle to talk it over, and it looked like the veteran, Cydney Sanders, did most of the talking.
Oklahoma trails 1-0 with no outs in the top of the first.
1:56 p.m.
Sam Landry is in some early trouble.
Taylor Pannell doubled to the wall to put runners on second and third.
Leach initially missed Karen Weekly’s stop sign at third, otherwise Abby Dayton might have thrown her out from center.
1:54 p.m.
Sam Landry fires a first pitch strike to Gabby Leach and it’s officially on at Devon Park.
On the second pitch, Leach clubbed a single just over the outstretched glove of Gabbie Garcia.
1:49 p.m.
The wind is blowing ever so slightly out to right field, but it didn’t seem to have a real impact on today’s first game between Texas and Florida.
Almost perfect conditions for Game 4 between the Sooners and the Vols.
1:34 p.m.
This should shock no-one: Sam Landry and Karlyn Pickens will start.
Oklahoma’s Sydney Barker has kept her spot in right field.
Kasidi Pickering, Ella Parker, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Gabbie Garcia are the top four today.
1:18 p.m.
The Texas Longhorns opened the WCWS with a 3-0 win over the Florida Gators.
The winner between Oklahoma and Tennessee will get the Longhorns on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Today’s loser will return Friday night to play in an elimination game against the Gators at 6 p.m.
The Sooners and the Vols are up next here at Devon Park.