Live Updates: Oklahoma One Win Away From WCWS Return

The 2-seeded Sooners need to beat the 15-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide one more time to return to Oklahoma City.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma's Hannah Coor makes a diving catch in the seventh inning of Game 1 during the Norman Super Regional.
Oklahoma's Hannah Coor makes a diving catch in the seventh inning of Game 1 during the Norman Super Regional. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NORMAN — Follow along as Ryan Chapman offers his real-time observations from Love’s Field as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners take on the 15-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in Game 2 of the Norman Super Regional. A win for OU will send the Sooners back to the WCWS, while a win by the Crimson Tide will force a winner-take-all contest on Sunday. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman’s updates throughout the contest.

2:00 p.m.

Almost time to get things rolling here at Love’s Field. 

Oklahoma is the designated away team today. Should the series need a Game 3 tomorrow, the Sooners will be the home team. 

Kasidi Pickering will lead things off against Alabama right-hander Catelyn Riley. 

1:40 p.m.

In Deal’s appearance against Alabama earlier this year, she allowed four runs on three hits while issuing one walk. She also registered a pair of strikeouts in her 2 1/3 inning outing. 

1:38 p.m.

Kierston Deal is starting in the circle for the Sooners. 

Oklahoma's starting lineup for Game 2 against Alabama.
Oklahoma's starting lineup for Game 2 against Alabama. / OU Stats
Alabama's starting lineup for Game 2 against Oklahoma.
Alabama's starting lineup for Game 2 against Oklahoma. / OU Stats

1:30 p.m.

We’re still waiting on starting lineups here in the Love’s Field press box, but the question will be what does Patty Gasso do at starting pitcher. 

Yesterday, Patrick Murphy suggested that Alabama would likely pitch Catelyn Riley today. 

Sam Landry threw 108 pitches yesterday, so will Gasso start Kierston Deal, Audrey Lowry or Isabella Smith and hold Landry off until a potential closing situation?

