Live Updates: Oklahoma Opens Super Regional Battle With Alabama
NORMAN — Follow along as Ryan Chapman offers his real-time observations from Love’s Field as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners take on the 15-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in Game 1 of the Norman Super Regional. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman’s updates throughout the contest.
4:43 p.m.
Well, that was a half inning straight out of the regular season matchup between these two teams.
Had a pair of runners in scoring position with one out, but Ailana Agbayani and Isabela Emerling both struck out.
Oklahoma matches Alabama’s pair of stranded runners from the top of the second. The game is still scoreless headed to the third.
4:37 p.m.
The Sooners might be in business here.
Gabbie Garcia wore a pitch, then McEnroe-Marinas singled through the left side.
Sanders has a pair on with no outs.
4:32 p.m.
With a runner on second and two outs, the home plate umpire deemed a pitch hit the top of Alabama first baseman Abby Duchscherer’s hand.
Patty Gasso challenged and lost, the play was upheld.
Understand the importance of getting it right in the moment, but that seemed like a 50/50 challenge at best.
Landry avoided disaster, though.
She immediately got a slow grounder to get out of the inning and strand a pair of Crimson Tide runners.
Gabbie Garcia, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Cydney Sanders are due up for the OU offense in the bottom of the second.
4:20 p.m.
Oklahoma goes down in order in the bottom of the first.
The hardest hit ball was probably Sydney Barker’s groundout back to first. Otherwise got a routine fly out from Pickering and a foul out for Parker.
Briski got in and out in 13 pitches.
4:15 p.m.
Landry keeps Alabama off the board after a two-out walk, but 2-hole hitter Lauren Johnson made her battle.
The Crimson Tide left fielder fouled off five offerings in an 11-pitch at-bat. It ended in a fly out to right field, but running Landry’s pitch count up today will be key for Alabama tomorrow no matter who takes Game 1.
In total, Landry threw 22 pitches in the first.
4:06 p.m.
Huge first out for Sam Landry.
Audrey Vandagriff bounced out to first. She’s 50-for-58 stealing bases this year. Keeping the speedy freshman off the basepaths will make life that much easier for the OU ace in the first.
3:56 p.m.
The Crimson Tide are rolling with Jocelyn Briski in the circle.
In the regular season matchup with the Sooners, Briski pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, three runs, two walks and she struck out three.
3:50 p.m.
Once again, no real shocks in the starting lineups.
Sam Landry will get the ball in the circle, as expected, and the Sooners are rolling with Sydney Barker in the outfield. Otherwise, the starting lineup is as expected.
Let’s Super Regional.