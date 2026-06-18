Oklahoma Adds OF Adi Hansen From Southern Idaho

NORMAN — Oklahoma softball's transfer portal activity may have been fairly slow developing.

But now, as the portal window nears its end, the Sooners have started having success.

Oklahoma added outfielder Adi Hansen, a standout at the College of Southern Idaho for the last two seasons on Thursday.

Hansen's announcement, made on Instagram, followed shortly after Middle Tennessee outfielder Macie Harter announced her commitment to the Sooners.

Hansen led the Golden Eagles with a .457 batting average in 186 at bats in 2026, with an eye-popping 82 runs scored and a school-record 62 stolen bases on 67 attempts.

Hansen had 17 games with two or more stolen bases this season and twice had four stolen bases in a game.

Hansen had four triples and 21 RBIs, drawing 23 walks.

She earned NJCAA first-team All-America honors, helping her team finish 43-13 with a NJCAA Division I Juco World Series appearance.

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In 2025, as a freshman, Hansen hit .401 with 36 stolen bases and 62 ruyns scored.

Hansen is a Logan, Utah, product.

Hansen and Harter join a group of outfielders that includes Kai Minor in centerfield and Ella Parker in right field.

The Sooners lost Abby Dayton to graduation and Kasidi Pickering to transfer after the season. Pickering will reportedly transfer to Texas Tech.

Oklahoma finished 52-10 last season, missing the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2015 after falling to Mississippi State in three games in the Norman Super Regional.

The Sooners have a strong incoming recruiting class and return a trio of pitchers — Audrey Lowry, Miali Guachino and Allyssa Parker — as well as experienced hitters Kendall Wells, Gabbie Garcia, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas plus Minor and Ella Parker.

In addition to the departures of Dayton and Pickering, the Sooners also lost pitchers Sydney Berzon and Kierston Deal, first baseman Isabela Emerling, and second baseman Ailana Agbayani to graduation. Outfielder Tia Milloy, pitcher Berkley Zache and utility player Riley Zache also entered the transfer portal.

Oklahoma's incoming class includes Edmond Santa Fe pitcher Keegan Baker, Lakewood, Calif., infielder Ki'ele Ho-Ching, Mililani, Hawaii, infielder Ori Mailo, Fullerton, Calif., pitcher Malaya Majam-Finch, Katy, Texas, pitcher EK Smith, and Mesa, Ariz., outfilder Payton Westra.

Mailo was with the Sooners this season, redshirting after joining the program a year early.