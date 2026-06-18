Oklahoma Adds OF Macie Harter From Middle Tennessee via Transfer Portal

NORMAN — Oklahoma softball has added its first transfer out of the portal.

Middle Tennessee transfer Macie Harter, an outfielder with two seasons of eligibility remaining, will join the Sooners.

Harter announced her commitment on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday..

Harter hit .310 with seven home runs, 39 RBIs and 62 runs scored during her two seasons in Murfreesboro.

Her offense took a significant leap forward last season when she hit .346 with seven home runs, 15 doubles and four triples with 23 RBIs and 41 runs scored.

Harter made 46 starts in left field as a sophomore for the Blue Raiders, leading the team in batting average, on-base percentage (.486), runs, hits (46), doubles, walks (37) and stolen bases (19).

Serving as Middle Tennessee’s leadoff batter, the left-handed hitter had 12 multi-hit games and six multi-RBI games and had a 24-game streak of reaching base.

Harter also had 18 assists during her two seasons at Middle Tennessee and posted a .983 career fielding percentage.

She closed the season strong, hitting five of her seven home runs over the last six games of the season, including a two-home run performance in a loss to Jacksonville State on April 24.

Harter earned All-Conference USA second-team honors.

Harter is from Ashland, TN, where she starred at Cheatham County Central High School. She hit .543 with a .670 on-base percentage during her time in high school. Harter was also a basketball standout.

Outfield was among the biggest priorities in the portal for the Sooners as Abby Dayton is out of eligibility and Kasidi Pickering transferring to Texas Tech.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Oklahoma returns center fielder Kai Minor and right fielder Ella Parker.

In addition to losing Pickering to the portal, Tia Milloy, Berkley Zache and Riley Zache also entered the portal following the season.

The Sooners finished 52-10 this season, falling to Mississippi State in three games in the Super Regional to miss the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2015.

With a strong incoming class, and with the return of pitchers Audrey Lowry, Miali Guachino and Allyssa Parker, Oklahoma hasn’t been as active in the portal as they have been in recent years.

Last offseason, the Sooners added Guachino from Ole Miss and pitcher Sydney Berzon from LSU. Isabela Emerling, Ailana Agbayani and Dayton were also critical players from last season’s team that arrived via the portal.